Air Purifier Market 2019 : Applications, Market Assessments, Key Players Analysis, Share, and Forecasts to 2023

The Global air purifier market is likely to see swift expansion during the said forecast period. The region of Asia-Pacific is likely to overshadow in the air cleanser market due to the existence of prominent global air purifier companies, such as Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Midea Group, Xiaomi Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd, Broad Group, and YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. These businesses extend low cost and mechanically sophisticated air sterilizers for ever-increasing their market segment, which runs to the improved use of air filters, through the area. The global air purifier market has been further than split on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region. Based on product type, the global air purifier market is segmented into HEPA purifiers, UV air purifiers, initiated carbon air purifiers, ion & ozone producer air purifiers and others. The HEPA Purifiers sector is projected to overshadow the marketplace, owing to increasing constraint in housing products as they are more lucrative, related to other types of air purifiers.

Key Players Analysis

The projected onlookers in the Global air purifier market are companies like Rabbit Air (US), Levoit (US ), Dyson (Singapore), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever (UK), Honeywell International Inc (US), Midea Group (China), COWAY CO., LTD (South Korea), Xiaomi Inc (China), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Blueair (Sweden), LakeAir (US), IQAir (Switzerland), Broad Group (China), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AB Electrolux (Sweden), YADU Int’l Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd (China), Austin Air (US), BONECO AG (Switzerland), Airgle Corporation (US), Airdogusa (US) and Sharp Corporation (Japan).

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the Air Purifier market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The Air Purifier market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market segmentation

The Global air purifier market has been segmented based on product type, sales channel, and region. Since and as product type, the global air purifier market is segmented into HEPA purifiers, UV air purifiers, stimulated carbon air purifiers, ion & ozone generator air purifiers and others, etc. The HEPA Purifiers sector is projected to dictate the marketplace, owing to increasing obligation in housing submissions as they are more lucrative, linked to other kinds of air purifiers. Because of sales channel, the global air purifier market is divided as offline and online. In 2018, North America conducted the next biggest market share in the global air purifier market. There are several reasons that push the market for air purifiers in this region, the major one being the knowledge concerning asthma, allergy, or pet dander. Corresponding to a statement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the US residents devote 90% of their time inside, where the intensity of some contaminants are often 2 to 5 times greater than the open-air absorption. Hence, it is projected to rise the requirement for air purifiers in this region. The rise in concern involving the product quality and technical characteristics in air purifiers make the development of the offline portion in the global marketplace. This is supposed to boost the order and transactions from offline segment in the global air purifier market during the said review and the forecast period.

