The global security printing market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Global Security Printing Market: About this market This security printing market analysis considers sales from banking and financial sector, government sector, and other end-user segments.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security Printing Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822610/?utm_source=GNW

Our analysis also considers the sales of security printing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the banking and financial sector segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of ATMs will play a significant role in the banking and financial sector segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global security printing market report looks at factors such as the countermeasures against forgery and counterfeiting practices, rise in need for brand protection, and growing in international tourism. However, transition toward cashless economy, digitization of identification cards, and strict certification related to security paper may hamper the growth of the security printing industry over the forecast period.



Global Security Printing Market: Overview

Growth in international tourism

The tourism sector is witnessing growth due to factors such as growth of budget airlines and increase in the number of air travelers around the globe. Also, source markets are diversifying with the continual improvement in air connectivity in many destinations. Consequently, the demand for passports and visas to avoid identity-related frauds is increasing. This is leading to extensive security printing involving proof certificates to prevent terrorist activities and maintain integrity and security of national and international borders. The rising need for security printing will lead to the expansion of the global security printing market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rise in financial inclusion

The governments around the world are focusing on serving the unbanked population by ensuring financial inclusion. The use of bank accounts is increasing in countries such as Thailand, Kenya, China, and India, which is driving the demand for demand drafts, pay orders, and checks. In addition, the circulation of cash is increasing in the economy with the growing focus of governments in opening new ATMs even in far-flung areas. Such initiatives will promote security printing and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global security printing market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading security printing manufacturers, that include ANY Security Printing Co. Plc, De La Rue Plc, DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, Goznak JSC, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Holding AG, Security Paper Ltd., and Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

Also, the security printing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822610/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.