Global Wall Beds Market: About this market This wall beds market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of wall beds in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the extensive expansion of retail channels in different regions will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global wall beds market report looks at factors such as rise in consumer discretionary income amid adoption of high-end wall beds, increase in the number of small-sized and studio apartments, and rising demand for multi-featured wall beds. However, infrequent purchases due to long lifecycles if furniture, risks in international trade, and stringent regulatory compliance for home furniture may hamper the growth of the wall beds industry over the forecast period.



Global Wall Beds Market: Overview

Rising demand for multi-featured wall beds

In recent years, the need for wall beds with multiple functions has increased significantly, which has encouraged vendors to offer multi-featured wall beds. Consumers are increasingly seeking multi-featured wall beds as they offer provide higher returns on investment over conventional wall beds. Multi-functioning wall beds eliminate the need for other products, such as sofa, desks, cabinets, and closets, for different applications. They also save space, costs, and efforts and offer more convenience, which will lead to the expansion of the global wall beds market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Increase in Demand for Eco-Friendly and Green Furnishings

The market is witnessing a growing trend towards more eco-friendly and green furnishings. Consumers prefer eco-friendly furniture and furnishings such as those made from Moso bamboo, which is more durable than oak. The major primary reason for the shift toward green furnishings is environmental concerns such as awareness of climate change and the effect of deforestation on ecosystems. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global wall beds market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wall beds manufacturers, that include B.O.F.F. Wall Bed Furniture, BESTAR Inc., FlyingBeds International Inc., Homes Spa, Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware, Inc., San Diego Modern Furniture Co. Inc., SICO Inc., The Bedder Way Co., Wall Beds Manufacturing, WallBeds Co.

Also, the wall beds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

