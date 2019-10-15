The global sparkling red wine market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Global Sparkling Red Wine Market: About this market This sparkling red wine market analysis considers sales from offline and online distribution channel segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of sparkling red wine in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sparkling Red Wine Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822615/?utm_source=GNW

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in sales of products through specialty stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our sparkling red wine market report looks at factors such as increase in global consumption of sparkling red wine, increasing benefits of sparkling red wine, and expansion of middle-class population and their growing disposable income. However, high consumption of other alcoholic beverages, availability of counterfeit alcoholic products, and government regulations monitoring wine industry may hamper the growth of the sparkling red wine industry over the forecast period.



Global Sparkling Red Wine Market: Overview

Increasing benefits of sparkling red wine

Some varieties of sparkling red wines are preferred over other wines such as white wine and rosé wine as they contain resveratrol, which is a plant compound that acts as an antioxidant. The consumption of resveratrol helps in reducing the chances of blood clot formation and beneficial for diabetic patients. They improve memory and are good for skin, contain fewer calories, and beneficial for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases as well. Such benefits will boost the consumption of sparkling red wine among consumers, especially millennials. This will lead to the expansion of the global sparkling red wine market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Expansion of online distribution channel

The advent of liberalization and globalization policies have facilitated the expansion of scope of B2B and B2C players and simplified the cross-border trade. This has widened the distribution channels and influenced the online sales of goods such as sparkling red wines. In addition, the growth opportunities of vendors are increasing with the rise in modern technologies including ICT and AI. The emergence of social media has also simplified the purchase decisions that are made by consumers during choosing the best sparkling red wine available. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global sparkling red wine market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sparkling red wine manufacturers, that include Accolade Wines, Azienda Agricola Ca’ de Noci, Azienda Agricola La Battagliola, Bird in Hand Winery Pty Ltd., Charlie & Echo, Domaine Chandon Inc., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Luis Pato, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Pernod Ricard SA.

Also, the sparkling red wine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.