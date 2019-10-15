Global West Nile Virus Therapeutics Market: About this market This West Nile virus therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive applications.

Our analysis also considers the sales of West Nile virus therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the neuroinvasive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as occurrence of different symptoms will play a significant role in the neuroinvasive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global West Nile virus therapeutics market report looks at factors such as communicable nature of the disease, availability of over-the-counter (OTC) therapeutics, and availability of diagnostic tests. However, programs to control mosquito breeding, lack of approved therapies, and asymptomatic nature of the disease may hamper the growth of the West Nile virus therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global West Nile Virus Therapeutics Market: Overview



Availability of over-the-counter therapeutics



West Nile Virus infection does not have a specific drug or vaccine that is approved or ideal for patients. However, the CDC recommends the treatment of associated symptoms using OTC analgesics. OTC drugs such as aspirin and ibuprofen are the most commonly used drugs, which patients use to self-medicate and treat their illness at home. The purchase of these drugs does not require a prescription from a doctor and are of low cost. These benefits boost patient adherence and will lead to the expansion of the global West Nile virus therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



Rising awareness



In the absence of vaccines for the prevention of West Nile Virus infection, the only ways of reducing the health burden of the infection are by creating awareness among people about the risk factors and symptoms and educating people about the treatment measures. The increasing mosquito population poses the ever-growing threat of mosquito-borne illnesses worldwide, which is likely to encourage fresh players to enter the market to meet the rising demand for preventive and curative measures for these illnesses and is thus, anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global West Nile virus therapeutics market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading West Nile virus therapeutics manufacturers, that include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Granules India Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Also, the West Nile virus therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

