North America Military Protective Eyewear Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User

The North America military protective eyewear market was valued at US$ 25. 2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 38. 9 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 5. 1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The North America military protective eyewear market is experiencing a steady growth in the forecast period, on account of the increasing military spending in the region. Growing demand for eye protection devices to avoid injuries caused by harmful radiations or flying objects are anticipated to drive the North America military protective eyewear market. Furthermore, stringent regulations mandated by the government bodies in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico are also anticipated to impact military protective eyewear market growth.



The manufacturers that make up the North American aerospace & defense industry are playing a substantial role in the U.S. Thus, substantial contribution in the military sector by the government of the U.S. helps to drive the military protective eyewear market.



Furthermore, the major end-users of military protective eyewear market are paramilitary forces and armed troops.Several manufacturers are upgrading the military devices to protect the armed forces from growing laser attacks.



Government of the U.S. have implemented regulations regarding the safety of military personnel in the country, which is predictable to drive the military protective eyewear market. Also, growth in dangerous weapons is anticipated to drive the market. Increase in demand for eyewear devices that protect eyes from laser radiation is expected to boost the military protective eyewear market in the coming years.



The North America military protective eyewear market is segmented on the type and end-user industry.Based on the type, the North America military protective eyewear market is classified into safety eyewear, ballistic protection eyewear, and laser protection eyewear.



Based on end-user, the North America military protective eyewear market is bifurcated into paramilitary forces and armed troops.Armed troops segment contributed a substantial share in the North America military protective eyewear market.



The Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force are the major armed troops of North America.The armed troops also needed eye protection against lethal weapons used at combat or training field.



Government of the region and various companies is highly focused on providing safety eyewear glasses to protect the armed force of its region. Hence, they are rigorously investing in the market. For instance, In October 2018, The U.S. DoD declared two contracts, each worth US$ 98.3 Mn, for the development, manufacture, and delivery of visors which protect eyes and other devices to protect pilots from lasers. The contracts went to Gentex Corporation and Teledyne Scientific & Imaging LLC. The contract would be completed by the year 2024. Hence, the investment for the armed troops in the eyewear devices is expected to drive the North America market during the forecast period.



Some of the key players operating in the North America military protective eyewear market include 3M Company, Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC), Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.), Bollé Tactical, Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.), Gentex Corporation, Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC, Revision Military (Revision Military Ltd.), Rochester Optical, and Wiley X, Inc., among others.



Other Market Players from Value Chain:

Balboa Mfg. Co., LLC (Bobster), PYRAMEX, Numa Optics, Smith optics, and Randolph Engineering are few other market players from value chain which are not profiled in the report but the can be included based on request.



The overall North America military protective eyewear market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America military protective eyewear market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America military protective eyewear market based on all the segmentation provided.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the military protective eyewear industry.

