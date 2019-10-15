The Europe analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 561.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 906.5 Mn in 2027

The advancements in the data acquisition arena and growing demand for high-resolution content are boosting the analog-to-digital converter market growth. Moreover, the rising developments in the automotive industry is expected to boost the analog-to-digital converter market.

The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles.This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries.



Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, the market of ADC is surrounded with huge opportunities.The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully-automated cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles.



Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e., automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials, and finally integrating the cars with robust technologies. This factor triggers the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market as well to ensure better performance of driverless cars in the coming years.

The analog-to-digital converter market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the analog-to-digital converter market further.



A stable political climate leads to a few policies and regulatory changes in the European region.Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business, which is one of the reasons behind the development of the automotive industry and the IT industry in Europe.



However, after the occurrence of BREXIT, Europe has faced major political fluctuations, leading to frequent policy and regulation alteration.Nonetheless, the region has managed to keep its political issue away from impacting the business growth in European regions.



The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of the market owing to the rising industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of the automotive sector.

The analog-to-digital converter market on the basis of resolution is segmented into 8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, 16-bit, and Others.The 12-bit resolution led the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018, is the most popular type.



A 12-bit ADC typically has a resolution of 1.22mV. The adoption of 12-bit for 5G communication is opportunistic for market growth. In May 2019, Texas Instruments had released an innovative, ultra-high-speed ADC with the widest bandwidth in the industry, lowest consumption of power, and fastest sampling rate. This converter is expected to help the engineers to achieve efficient measurement accuracy for the applications of 5G testing, oscilloscopes, and radar applications (direct X-band sampling).

The overall analog-to-digital converter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the analog-to-digital converter market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the analog-to-digital converter market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the analog-to-digital converter market. Some of the players present in analog-to-digital converter market are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated among others.

