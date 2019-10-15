The Europe SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 250.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 375.9 Mn in 2027

The growing demand for advanced features and rising digitalization and increasing data-centric applications of SLC NAND flash memories are boosting the SLC NAND flash memory market growth. Moreover, the rising penetration of connected cars to offer a significant opportunity platform is expected to boost the SLC NAND flash memory market in the near future.

The rapidly increasing data-centric applications of SLC NAND flash memories in numerous industry verticals worldwide coupled with the burgeoning prominence of mobile devices, and connected technology is expected to offer an impetus growth in the demand for SLC NAND flash memories.Furthermore, the cost-effective and high-performance SLC NAND flash technologies enable the simplification of the memory hierarchy.



Thus, this technology can be used for incorporating non-volatility in logic circuits, resulting in a new application for SLC NAND flash memories in hardware security and neuromorphic computing.In addition, the non-volatile memories were also recently used for the development of 3D stackable memory architecture.



The rising demand by the IT companies for making the computer’s system further secured and enhance its efficiency is expected to drive innovative applications of SLC NAND flash memories. The trend is subsequently anticipated to encourage the SLC NAND flash memory market growth during the forecast period.

The SLC NAND flash memory market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the SLC NAND flash memory market further.



In 2013, the EC introduced Europe’s 10/100/20 strategy focused on raising chip production in Europe to 20% of the total global output by 2020.Formerly, Europe contributed less than 10% of the total global share, and the share had been decreasing for decades.



The strategy is envisioned to provide €10 Bn funding in public/private research, €100 Bn spent by industry on manufacturing, as well as attaining 20% of the total global share in chip production manufacturing by 2020. This strategy has the potential to guide the market growth in the European region.

The SLC NAND flash memory market on the basis of type is segmented into serial and parallel NAND flash memories.Parallel NAND of SLC NAND flash memory market led in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



The SLC NAND demands 1 bit ECC and different platforms with NAND interface which are proficient at accessing it precisely.The NAND Flash memory solutions are heavily utilized at a myriad of applications such as IoT, storage, automotive, digital TV, networking, mobile phones, set-top box, printers, DSL and Cable modems, industrial and other applications.



The NAND devices offer higher performance owing to cache read/program operation. As these SLC NAND products have its application within industries, they are supported with a longer period of customer services for an additional few years.

The overall SLC NAND flash memory market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the SLC NAND flash memory market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the SLC NAND flash memory market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the European region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SLC NAND flash memory market. Some of the players present in SLC NAND flash memory market are Cypress Semiconductor, Intel Corporation, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, and Fudan Microelectronics (FMSH) among others.

