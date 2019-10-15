The Europe mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 477,845.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 167,462.4 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13. 0% from 2019-2027. The growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing elderly population.

However, high cost of products and procedures is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, offering high quality services for cardiovascular diseases is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe mobile cardiac telemetry systems market in the coming years.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the heart and blood vessels related disorders that include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions.Some of the major factors which leads to the death and difficulties are use of tobacco, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity which increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.



CVDs are the leading cause of death across the globe, it affects more people as compared to any other disease. According to the World Health Organization’s Fact sheet on cardiovascular diseases, in 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from CVDs, which was 31.0% of all the global deaths. Among these approximately 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Heart attacks and strokes are mainly caused due to fatty deposits that block the blood vessels that prevents blood from flowing to the heart or brain. Strokes are also caused due to bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain or from blood clots. Heart attacks and strokes are caused due to increased consumption of tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity, physical inactivity and rising alcohol consumption, hypertension, and diabetes. According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics 2017, in Europe, every year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths and more than 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). Off all the deaths occurring in Europe, 45% is accounted by CVD alone. CVD is the major reason of the death in men and women in all countries. Owing to the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases across various countries, the need and demand for the mobile cardiac telemetry systems for the treatment of the CVD is expected to increase in the coming years.

In 2018, the lead based segment held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology.The lead based segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by the lead based systems for monitoring the heart conditions.



The patch based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the technological advancements in the medical devices that allows the clinicians to perform the patient diagnostic process without delay and it also minimizes the handling risks.

In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by end user.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market.



Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for mobile cardiac telemetry systems included in the report are, Body Sensor Networks (BSN), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cardiovascular Disease Prevention And Rehabilitation (CVDPR), National Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

