The North America PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 2,059.67 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,107.50 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7. 6% from 2019-2027. The growth of the PACS and RIS market is primarily attributed to the affordable price of new generation PACS software and rising prevalence of dental diseases.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America PACS and RIS Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Component, Deployment, End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822845/?utm_source=GNW

However, concerns regarding data privacy is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.



On the other hand, increasing demand for orthopaedic PACS is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America PACS and RIS market in the coming years.

Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicator of access to dental care and overall dental health.In a broad perspective, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s, according to a study by National Health Services.



In spite of these improvement, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. As per the World health Organization’s, Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the globe suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, an average of 40 million people in the US are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. According to a Brazilian study published in the International Journal of Dentistry, the major reasons responsible for dental implant procedures in Brazil were, Cavities (38.4%), periodontal diseases (32.2%), eruption problems (6.4%), orthodontics (5.7%), prosthetics (3.6%), injury/trauma (2.6%), occlusal problems (1.1%), and others (9%). Furthermore, American Dental Association (ADA) statistics 2015, ninety-one percent of Americans over the age of 20 years have suffered from dental cavities at least once in their lives. The high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of PACS and RIS in the coming few years.

In 2018, the Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by product.This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface.



Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

In 2018, the software segment held a most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by component.This segment is also estimated to dominate the market in 2027 since software form an integral part of PACS and RIS.



Software used in PACS and RIS is a central-server solution that offers all clinics and departments assistance during procedures. Also, the segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

In 2018, the web-based segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by deployment.This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to benefits such as enhanced service for physicians as well as improved patient care.



However, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027, due to the increased adoption as well as the development of cloud-based solutions.

In 2018, the hospitals segment held a considerable market share of the PACS and RIS market, by end user.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the availability of better healthcare facilities as well as the presence of reimbursement policies that lead to growth in the number of procedures conducted.



Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for PACS and RIS included in the report are, The American Dental Association (ADA), The American Heart Association (AHA), Business Monitor International (BMI), The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR), The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822845/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.