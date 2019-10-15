The NGS sample preparation industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period, 2019-2025

Global NGS Sample Preparation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15. 54% from 2019-2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report: • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS sample preparation market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS sample preparation market?

• How is each segment expected to grow in the global NGS sample preparation market during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for NGS sample preparation?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global NGS sample preparation market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

• What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025?

• What are the key applications in global NGS sample preparation market? What are the major segments of these applications?

• Which are the dominant therapeutic areas of the global NGS sample preparation market? Which is the fastest growing therapeutic area in the global NGS sample preparation market?

• Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global NGS sample preparation market, and what are their contributions? What is the growth potential of each major NGS sample preparation provider?

• What is the scope of the global NGS sample preparation market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa?



Global NGS Sample Preparation Market Forecast, 2019-2025



The NGS sample preparation industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The NGS sample preparation market generated $1,140.0 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The NGS sample preparation market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, increasing direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and increasing research in the field of genomics.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include cost constraints pertaining to automated NGS sample preparation affecting adoption, lack of high complexity genetic testing centers, and regulatory uncertainty.



Expert Quote



“The development of automated sample preparation equipment and consumables has achieved huge success over the past year with automated workstations and specialized kits now available across major regions proving the potential of these equipment to lower cost and ease sequencing research around the globe.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on NGS Sample Preparation Market



The NGS sample preparation research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global NGS sample preparation market.



Market Segmentation



The NGS sample preparation market segmentation (on the basis of product) is further segmented into workstations, standalone equipment, consumables, accessories.



The NGS sample preparation market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into DNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, methylation sequencing, metagenomics, single cell sequencing, and others.



The NGS sample preparation market segmentation (on the basis of therapeutic area) is segmented into oncology, human genetics/population genetics, prenatal/neonatal, infectious diseases, and others.



The NGS sample preparation market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.



Key Companies in the NGS sample preparation market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the NGS sample preparation market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Company, Illumina, Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Swift Biosciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin-America

• Middle East and Africa

