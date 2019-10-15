Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market: Focus on Devices/Therapies Cancer Types, Regional Analysis, Data – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market to Reach $4. 01 Billion by 2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report: • What are the key features of interventional oncology devices which makes them a better choice for the treatment of cancer?

• What is the industry structure of the interventional oncology devices market?

• How did the interventional oncology devices market evolve and what is its scope in the future?

• What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global interventional oncology devices market?

• What are the current leading companies dominating the global interventional oncology devices market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global interventional oncology devices market? What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies to reduce the incidence of cancer?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global interventional oncology devices market?

• How is each segment of the global interventional oncology devices market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for interventional oncology devices market?



Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market Forecast, 2019-2025



Interventional Oncology Devices Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The interventional oncology devices market generated $2.20 billion revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The interventional oncology devices growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing prevalence and growing incidence of cancer, favourable reimbursement scenario for interventional oncology treatment in developed countries, high preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, availability of private and government funding, and others.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include increasing financial burden on industry players with high number of product recalls and lack of clinical evidences for localized region treatment.



Expert Quote



"The addition of the BTG Interventional Medicine portfolio reinforces our category leadership strategy and enables us to offer best-in-class technologies, unparalleled clinical evidence and a strengthened commercial infrastructure to support physicians treating some of the most challenging diseases impacting patient health around the world,"



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Interventional Oncology Devices Market



The interventional oncology devices market research provides a holistic view of global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products used in interventional oncology procedures. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on impact of interventional oncology devices on various cancer types, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global interventional oncology devices market.



Market Segmentation



The interventional oncology devices market segmentation (based on product) is further segmented into embolization devices (transcatheter arterial radioembolization, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization, transcatheter arterial embolization), ablation devices (radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, and cryoablation), supporting devices, and next-gen devices.



The interventional oncology devices market segmentation (based on cancer type) is further segmented into liver, lung, kidney, prostate, and other cancer types.



Key Companies in the Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the interventional oncology devices market include AngioDynamics Inc., BD, BTG PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, HealthTronics Inc., Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Sirtex Medical Ltd., and Terumo Corporation, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

