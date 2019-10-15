The global blockchain in genomic market analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 66.42% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

Global Blockchain in Genomics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 66. 42% from 2019-2029. Key Questions Answered in the Report: • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global blockchain in genomics market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global blockchain in genomics market?

• How is each segment of the global blockchain in genomics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in the global blockchain in genomics market?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global blockchain in genomics market?

• What are the major business models that are existing in the global blockchain in genomics market? Which business model is expected to dominate in 2029?

• What are the key applications in global blockchain in genomics market? What are the dynamics considered for their growth?

• What are the major services that are provided in the global blockchain in genomics market? Which is the current dominant service?

• Who are the primary end users of the global blockchain in genomics market? Which is the fastest growing end-use segment in the global blockchain in genomics market?



Key Trends Targeted in the Report:

• What are the emerging trends in the global blockchain in genomics market? How are these trends revolutionizing the adoption of precision medicine?

• Which regions are anticipated to achieve a breakthrough in the current genomic data landscape?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the different types of tokens available in the global blockchain in genomics market? How beneficial are these anticipated to be in the enhancement of adoption by large businesses?

• What are the knowledge gaps in the market? How are emerging businesses tackling these gaps to enhance consumer adoption?



Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global blockchain in genomic market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 66.42% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The global blockchain in genomics market generated a revenue of $15.7 million in 2018, in terms of value.



The global blockchain in genomic market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as a global surge in direct-to-consumer genetic testing, lowering costs and increasing advancements in sequencing technologies, escalating importance of bio-cybersecurity, and nation-wide initiatives for enforcement of genetic data safety.However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth.



These challenges include a lack of awareness and understanding observed globally, the massive carbon footprint from energy-hungry consensus mechanisms, and enormous costs to maintain sensitive genomic data.



Expert Quotes



“While data owners continue to become the epicenter of the genomic data phenomenon, blockchain will continue to empower them, observing tremendous growth in the next decade.”



“The market for blockchain in the genomic data landscape will reach $5.00 billion by the next decade.”



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Blockchain in Genomics Market



The global blockchain in genomics market research report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the blockchain-based products and services allied with the genomics market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect global blockchain in genomics market.



Market Segmentation



The global blockchain in genomics market segmented on the basis of business model, service, application, end user, and region.



The global blockchain in genomics market segmentation (on the basis of business model) is further segmented into B2B, B2C, and C2B.



The global blockchain in genomics market segmentation (on the basis of service) is further segmented into blockchain platforms and utility tokens.



The global blockchain in genomics market segmentation (on the basis of application) is further segmented into data sharing and monetization, data storage and security, and automated health insurance.



The global blockchain in genomics market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and healthcare providers, research institutes, data owners, and others.



The global blockchain in genomics market segmentation (on the basis of region) is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the global blockchain in genomics market include Digital DNAtix Ltd., ENCRYPGEN INCORPORATED, Genobank.io Inc., Genomes.io, Longenesis, LunaDNA, LLC, Nebula Genomics, Inc., Shivom Ventures Limited, SimplyVital Health, Inc., WuXi Nextcode Genomics, Inc., and Zenome.io Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05822926/?utm_source=GNW



