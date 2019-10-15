Global Liquid Hydrogen Market: Focus on Production Method (Steam Methane Reforming and Electrolysis), Distribution Method, End-Use Industries, and Country-Level Analysis – Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

Global Liquid Hydrogen Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5. 66%, in Volume, from 2019 to 2024. Key Questions Answered in This Report: • What are the major trends in the global liquid hydrogen market across different regions?

• For a new company looking to enter into the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• How does the supply chain function in the liquid hydrogen market?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global liquid hydrogen market?

• Which distribution segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the liquid hydrogen market during 2019-2024?

• Which are the key end-user industries areas from different types of liquid hydrogen experienced high demand in 2018, and which are the key industry areas which should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

• How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for liquid hydrogen? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of liquid hydrogen, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2019-2024?

• What are the key consumption patterns of liquid hydrogen across application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2024?



Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The liquid hydrogen industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.66% on the basis of volume during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Asia-Pacific dominated the global liquid hydrogen market with a share of 48.09% in 2019. North America, including major countries such as the U.S., is currently the most prominent region for the liquid hydrogen market. In North America, The U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles in the country.



The global liquid hydrogen market has gained widespread importance owing to simultaneously tackle environmental quality and energy security and act as a long-term fuel alternative in various sectors including transportation, electronics, and others. However, high cost of transporting liquid hydrogen and difficulty in storage are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



“Liquid hydrogen is emerging as a major component for future sustainable economy, mainly due to limited fossil fuel resources and an urgent need to secure national energy supplies. The increasing demand for liquid hydrogen across different end users is obligating the fuel cell manufacturers to attempt to develop products with more advanced technologies.”



Scope of the Global Liquid Hydrogen Market



The liquid hydrogen market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as production method, distribution method, end-users and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the liquid hydrogen market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The liquid hydrogen market is further segmented into production method, distribution method, end users, and region. The transportation segment dominated the global liquid hydrogen market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.The report also analyzes different end user that includes transportation, electronics, chemicals, metals, refining, glass, and others.



In the production method segment, the market is segmented into steam methane reforming and electrolysis. In distribution method segment, the market is segmented into transport and pipelines.



The liquid hydrogen market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Liquid Hydrogen Industry



The key market players in the global liquid hydrogen market include Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Iwatani Corporation, The Andhra Sugars Limited, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., United Hydrogen, and Elme Messer Gaas AS.



Countries Covered

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

