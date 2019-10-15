The advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market was valued to be $2.11 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach a market value of $3.82 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2019 to 2024

The market is subjected to the pace of technological advancement and the rising demand by the governments to reduce spending on healthcare and lack of qualified professionals is dragging the market growth.

However, the future growth is expected to be driven by favorable demographic factors such as growing aging population and rising incidences of road accidents and diabetes.



“Europe is estimated to hold 43.12% share of the market with a value of $0.91 billion in FY 2018, growing at 9.96% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 and is expected to reach $1.60 billion in FY 2024. The highest growth rate of $10.83% will be witnessed by the North America region in the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies and a greater number of companies offering products for the prosthetics and exoskeleton segment.”



Scope of the Advanced Prosthetics and Exoskeletons Market



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market in terms of various influencing factors, such as regional adoption trends, and key developments, among others.The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.



The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



The report on advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market tracks trends, applications, targeted limbs and regional spread. These applications and targeted limb types are further segmented.



Diving further deep, this report also discusses and quantifies the various conditions responsible for amputations and disability within the limbs. The end users and regional market for the products have been described and analysed in the respective segments of the report for an in-depth understanding.



The regional and country level and markets have been sized and forecasted by considering impact of various trends.Major industry participants and their products have been thoroughly analyzed and forecasts of their performance, market share, and growth rates have been provided.



The report considers 2018 as the base year and forecasts the market for the period of 2019-2024.



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market include Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Ossur hf, DJO Global Inc., Rex Bionics, Alter G Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfiend AG, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc, Blatchford Group, Mobius Bionics, Willow Wood Global LLC , and Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA among others.



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Spain

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

