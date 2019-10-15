WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ 3D Printing Metal Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends and Forecasts Analysis to 2023”.

3D Printing Metal Market 2019

Generally, 3D printing metals assist to construct automobile components with dense stats as well as geometries, which is challenging if taken the support of traditional methods. They also extend advantages such as lowered weight, improved energy efficiency and lowering CO2 releases. Therefore, 3D printing drastically lowers the cost and expansion time of efficient, stiff, and robust automotive components. Scientific advancement in the automotive manufacturing is challenging difficult component to apply innovative tools in automobiles such as infotainment capabilities which is expected to push the requirement for global 3D printing metal in the said forecast period. The high-level price of the items is projected to be the main element hindering the expansion of the worldwide. A huge quantity of power is needed throughout the procedure and it is employment exhaustive. The completed merchandise is around 10% of the original material. Hence, for product in the space industry, around 1 kg of completed titanium is acquired from 11 kg of unrefined material. Additionally, the process of mining is complicated and requires high energy intake, which runs to a rise in the price of titanium. Again, titanium has a high melting point, the temperature mandatory for this process is exceptionally high, and the transformation of the metal to ingots accounts for around 30% of the price of the entire procedure.

Key Players Analysis

The projected onlookers in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market are companies like EOS GmbH (Germany), Materialise (Belgium), voxeljet AG (Germany), Renishaw plc (UK), 3D Systems, Inc (US), Optomec, Inc (US), CRS Holdings Inc (Carpenter Technology Corporation) (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany) and GKN Aerospace (UK).

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the 3D Printing Metal market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The 3D Printing Metal market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market segmentation

The Global 3D Printing Metals Market has been segmented and split up by form into powder and filament. The powder division is expected to lead the global market in the upcoming times due to its wide-ranging request in end-use activities across the technologies such as sheet lamination, binder jetting, material jetting, etc. The technology sector has been split into sheet lamination, binder jetting, material extrusion, material jetting, vat photopolymerization and others. The material extrusion portion is anticipated to list a CAGR of around 30.64% among the evaluation cycle. Based by application, the global 3D printing metals market has been categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, building & construction and other segments too. The aerospace & defense segment conducted the heaviest market share and is forecasted to display a significant of around CAGR 26.93% during the said forecast period due to growing growth from the last 2 years. The healthcare section is estimated to be the greatest expanding sector with around a CAGR of 29.94% during the review phase. Based the material part, the global 3D printing metals market has been divided further into Inconel, titanium, nickel, aluminum, stainless steel, etc. and others. The titanium material piece is likely to register around a CAGR of 28.42%. Aluminum and Nickel materials are also projected to watch an incredible development owing to ever-increasing concentrations in the aerospace and automotive trades respectively.

