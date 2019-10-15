Patricia Malecki of Hypnotherapy Care to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of hypnotherapy you may imagine a mystical person with special powers putting you under a mind control trance, but these are just made up stories from old Hollywood movies. Hypnotherapy is actually a highly effective therapeutic tool for treating psychological, physical, and behavioral conditions. When done accurately by highly trained certified professionals hypnotherapy promotes optimal health and wellness, and a more meaningful and joyful life.

Patricia Malecki is a top notch hypnotherapist and owner of the practice Hypnotherapy Care.

“Through my invaluable hypnotherapy work my clients are able to release unhealthy pent up anger and stress,” says Patricia. “Unlike the misconceptions that you get trapped in hypnosis clients are fully conscious and completely calm. They enter into a deep state of relaxation better able to cope with life’s problems and troubles that have been weighing them down.”

Hypnotherapy actually places people in a heightened state of awareness. You are in a trance like state, not unconscious or asleep but fully alert and totally aware of what is going on around you.

“I effortlessly guides my clients into thinking of experiences and situations so they can find your own solutions from their inner beings, thoughts, and patterns,” says Patricia.

People seek Patricia out usually feeling extremely disheartened but filled with hope. The seek her out for everything from deeply rooted trauma, every day stress, phobias, relationship issues, ways to improve their golf skills, smoking cessation, substance abuse, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Hypnotherapy can help resolve medical conditions and improve sleep.

“What is so remarkable is how our bodies have the keen ability to heal itself we just have to allow it to happen by being attuned to our inner beings,” says Patricia.

We all possess an unconscious and subconscious mind. In our conscious mind we are aware, responsive, and logical while our unconscious mind is spontaneous and associated with dreams and sleep. Hypnotherapy taps into the unconscious mind and that’s how we can solve issues and problems.

“My clients literally find the answers within themselves I am merely the facilitator,” says Patricia. “When they go into a daydreaming state I provide them with space and they find the answers I just guide them and that’s what’s so awe inspiring about it.”

Patricia’s practice has grown in leaps and bounds and special ability to counsel and relate to her clients makes her an exceptionally gifted and highly sought after hypnotherapist.

“I’m never feeling depleted or overwrought, rather I’m super enlightened and healthy every time I help clients find healing,” says Patricia.

To get the most effective results Patricia requires about 3 to 6 sessions. Her goals is to make certain every client heals and she makes certain they never leave her office without feeling better.

“I can’t take grief away or physically bring someone back but the most promising fact is that I can even erase even the worst memory and sorrowful emotions,” says Patricia. “I can help you create distance from that event so you can look back that it is just a memory you no longer have to dwell on. You feel liberated and truly enlightened.”

Patricia is continually advocating for the advancement and wide spread use of hypnotherapy in hospitals and psychiatric units as an alternative approach to conventional western medicine.

“I’m a daughter, a sister, and a mother,” says Patricia. “I didn’t grow up in a family of other hypnotherapists but I had a very nurturing mom and tremendous life experiences. I learned that there is not just one way to find answers to life troubles and there are more ways fulfill your dreams. Open your mind up to the possibilities of hypnotherapy and you will find the peace you have always hoped for.”

For more information on Patricia Malecki and Hypnotherapy Care, please visit https://charlottehypnotist.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



