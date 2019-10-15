Global $8.2Bn Microscopy Market Report 2019-2024 | Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy Drives Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy Market by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Confocal, Stereo), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Science), End User (Industrial, Research) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the microscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, products, applications, end users, and region.
The global microscopy market is estimated to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024 from USD 6.28 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Growth in the microscopy market can primarily be attributed to the favourable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of the advanced microscopes is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.
The key players in the global microscopy market are Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High- Technologies Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), and Bruker Corporation (US). Carl Zeiss AG held the largest share of the global microscopy market in 2018.
New product launches are the key growth strategy adopted by a majority of the leading players in the microscopy market to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Market Highlights
- Favourable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy is expected to drive the overall growth of the microscopy market
- The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
- Electron microscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
- Semiconductors segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
- Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Microscopy Market Overview
4.2 North America: Market, By Product & Country (2019)
4.3 Market, By Type, 2019-2024
4.4 Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)
4.5 Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes
5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Microscopes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy
5.2.3.3 Integration of Microscopy With Spectroscopy
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals
5.3 Related Market Reports
5.3.1 Syndicate Report: Microscopy Software Market - Forecast to 2023
5.3.2 Custom Report: Correlative Light Electron Market - Forecast to 2024
6 Microscopy Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microscopes
6.2.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies have Resulted in Growing Demand for Microscopes
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software for Microscopes is Driving Market Growth
6.4 Accessories
7 Microscopy Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optical Microscopes
7.2.1 Confocal Microscopes
7.2.1.1 Advanced Features of Confocal Microscopes have Resulted in Their Increased Adoption in Biomedical and Materials Science Research
7.2.2 Stereo Microscopes
7.2.2.1 Stereo Microscopes are Portable, Easy to Use, and Fairly Inexpensive
7.2.3 Digital Microscopes
7.2.3.1 Digital Microscopes Overcome Limitations of Conventional Optical Microscopes
7.2.4 Compound Microscopes
7.2.4.1 Compound Microscopes are Widely Used in Academic & Research Institutes
7.2.5 Other Optical Microscopes
7.3 Electron Microscopes
7.3.1 Scanning Electron Microscopes
7.3.1.1 Sems Can Provide Magnification of Up to 100,000x
7.3.2 Transmission Electron Microscopes
7.3.2.1 These Microscopes are Majorly Used to Study the Ultrastructure of Components
7.4 Scanning Probe Microscopes
7.4.1 Atomic Force Microscopes
7.4.1.1 Significant Use of Atomic Force Microscopes in Nanotechnology Research to Drive Market Growth
7.4.2 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes
7.4.2.1 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes are Mainly Used for Topological Studies
7.4.3 Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes
7.4.3.1 Nsoms are Used in Precision Laser Machining & Nanometer-Scale Optical Lithography
7.5 Other Microscopes
8 Microscopy Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semiconductors
8.2.1 Semiconductors Forms the Largest Application Segment of the Market
8.3 Life Sciences
8.3.1 Growing R&D & Rising Government Funding for Research to Support Market Growth
8.4 Materials Science
8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Research in Materials Science to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes
8.5 Other Applications
9 Microscopy Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Industries
9.2.1 Technological Innovations to Fuel the Adoption of Microscopes Among This End-user Segment
9.3 Academic & Research Institutes
9.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes By Academic & Research Institutes
9.4 Other End Users
10 Microscopy Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Increasing R&D and Commercialization of Nanotechnology-Based Products are Driving the Demand for Microscopes in the Us
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Rising R&D Funding for Microscopy Research and Nanotechnology - Key Market Driver in Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany has the Highest Public-Sector Investment in Nanotechnology in Europe
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 Continuous Growth in Life Science Research to Drive the Microscopy Market in the UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Growing Biotechnology Industry to Support Market Growth in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.1.1 Launch of New Products to Drive Market Growth in Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.2.1 Strategic Government Initiatives for Life Science Research - A Major Driver for Market Growth in China
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Significant Growth in the Biotechnology Industry to Drive the Demand for Microscopes in India
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Key Product Launches
11.4.2 Key Acquisitions
11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations
11.4.4 Key Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Carl Zeiss
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Danaher
12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.4 Nikon
12.5 Bruker
12.6 Olympus
12.7 Oxford Instruments
12.8 Jeol
12.9 Hitachi High-Technologies
12.10 Semilab
12.11 Accu-Scope
12.12 Meiji Techno Co.
12.13 Motic Group
12.14 Helmut Hund
12.15 Labomed
12.16 Other Companies
12.16.1 Keyence Corporation
12.16.2 Optika Corporation
12.16.3 Horiba
12.16.4 Vision Engineering
12.16.5 WITec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2cwql
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.