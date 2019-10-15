Global $8.2Bn Microscopy Market Report 2019-2024 | Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy Drives Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy Market by Product (Microscope, Software, Accessories), Type (Optical Microscope (Confocal, Stereo), Electron Microscope (SEM, TEM), AFM, STM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Science), End User (Industrial, Research) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, the microscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, products, applications, end users, and region.

The global microscopy market is estimated to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2024 from USD 6.28 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in the microscopy market can primarily be attributed to the favourable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of the advanced microscopes is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.



The key players in the global microscopy market are Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High- Technologies Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), and Bruker Corporation (US). Carl Zeiss AG held the largest share of the global microscopy market in 2018.

New product launches are the key growth strategy adopted by a majority of the leading players in the microscopy market to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Market Highlights



Favourable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy is expected to drive the overall growth of the microscopy market

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Electron microscopes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Semiconductors segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Microscopy Market Overview

4.2 North America: Market, By Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Market, By Type, 2019-2024

4.4 Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Market, By End User, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for R&D in Microscopy

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Microscopes

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus on Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Microscopes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Application Areas of Microscopy

5.2.3.3 Integration of Microscopy With Spectroscopy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Related Market Reports

5.3.1 Syndicate Report: Microscopy Software Market - Forecast to 2023

5.3.2 Custom Report: Correlative Light Electron Market - Forecast to 2024



6 Microscopy Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microscopes

6.2.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies have Resulted in Growing Demand for Microscopes

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software for Microscopes is Driving Market Growth

6.4 Accessories



7 Microscopy Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Microscopes

7.2.1 Confocal Microscopes

7.2.1.1 Advanced Features of Confocal Microscopes have Resulted in Their Increased Adoption in Biomedical and Materials Science Research

7.2.2 Stereo Microscopes

7.2.2.1 Stereo Microscopes are Portable, Easy to Use, and Fairly Inexpensive

7.2.3 Digital Microscopes

7.2.3.1 Digital Microscopes Overcome Limitations of Conventional Optical Microscopes

7.2.4 Compound Microscopes

7.2.4.1 Compound Microscopes are Widely Used in Academic & Research Institutes

7.2.5 Other Optical Microscopes

7.3 Electron Microscopes

7.3.1 Scanning Electron Microscopes

7.3.1.1 Sems Can Provide Magnification of Up to 100,000x

7.3.2 Transmission Electron Microscopes

7.3.2.1 These Microscopes are Majorly Used to Study the Ultrastructure of Components

7.4 Scanning Probe Microscopes

7.4.1 Atomic Force Microscopes

7.4.1.1 Significant Use of Atomic Force Microscopes in Nanotechnology Research to Drive Market Growth

7.4.2 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes

7.4.2.1 Scanning Tunneling Microscopes are Mainly Used for Topological Studies

7.4.3 Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes

7.4.3.1 Nsoms are Used in Precision Laser Machining & Nanometer-Scale Optical Lithography

7.5 Other Microscopes



8 Microscopy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductors

8.2.1 Semiconductors Forms the Largest Application Segment of the Market

8.3 Life Sciences

8.3.1 Growing R&D & Rising Government Funding for Research to Support Market Growth

8.4 Materials Science

8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Research in Materials Science to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes

8.5 Other Applications



9 Microscopy Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industries

9.2.1 Technological Innovations to Fuel the Adoption of Microscopes Among This End-user Segment

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities to Drive the Adoption of Microscopes By Academic & Research Institutes

9.4 Other End Users



10 Microscopy Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increasing R&D and Commercialization of Nanotechnology-Based Products are Driving the Demand for Microscopes in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising R&D Funding for Microscopy Research and Nanotechnology - Key Market Driver in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany has the Highest Public-Sector Investment in Nanotechnology in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Continuous Growth in Life Science Research to Drive the Microscopy Market in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Biotechnology Industry to Support Market Growth in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Launch of New Products to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Strategic Government Initiatives for Life Science Research - A Major Driver for Market Growth in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Significant Growth in the Biotechnology Industry to Drive the Demand for Microscopes in India

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

11.4.4 Key Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Carl Zeiss

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.2 Danaher

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Nikon

12.5 Bruker

12.6 Olympus

12.7 Oxford Instruments

12.8 Jeol

12.9 Hitachi High-Technologies

12.10 Semilab

12.11 Accu-Scope

12.12 Meiji Techno Co.

12.13 Motic Group

12.14 Helmut Hund

12.15 Labomed

12.16 Other Companies

12.16.1 Keyence Corporation

12.16.2 Optika Corporation

12.16.3 Horiba

12.16.4 Vision Engineering

12.16.5 WITec



