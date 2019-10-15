Network Management System (NMS) Market by Component, Deployment Type, End-users, Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Management System (NMS) Market by Component (Platform, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), End-Users (Verticals and Service Providers), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NMS market size is expected to grow from USD 7 billion in 2019 to USD 11 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.



NMS market by component, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global NMS market.



An increasing need for in-depth visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS), and growing network infrastructure to drive the market growth of NMS solutions



Today's network infrastructure is more complicated because on-premises applications are moving toward the cloud. Hence, the need for in-depth network visibility into data centres and cloud is growing among businesses. The increasing demand for detailed visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS) and growing network infrastructure are major factors expected to drive the growth of the NMS market.

Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer vast market opportunities for NMS vendors in the next five years. However, the lack of awareness of NMS among network administrators and high cost associated with the application of NMS tools may hamper the market growth.



Among the services segment, the training, support, and maintenance service segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



By services, the training, support, and maintenance service segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Training, support, and maintenance services keep the network running and operational with the utmost efficiency.



Training services and support standards help take full advantage of the capabilities provided by the solution providers. To increase operational efficiency with a lower cost, companies use support services. Support services help with software support, which can be offered from remote spots using web conferencing, phones, onsite help, and ticketing frameworks.



Among the vertical segment, the healthcare vertical to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Among the vertical segment, the vertical healthcare segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organizations in the healthcare vertical majorly rely on secure network environments to transfer the Protected Health Information (PHI).



These networks must be stable to provide clinicians with access to mission-critical applications and regulate the use of the network for personal content. NMS offers uninterrupted connectivity to healthcare specialists, thus improving their service delivery efficiency.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in this region show rapid adoption of network management solutions to gain visibility into their networks. The proliferation of smartphones, DDoS attacks on networks, and broadband connectivity augmented by the emergence of advanced technologies, such as IoT, mobility, and cloud in the region, are expected to drive the growth of the NMS market.

Organizations are moving to a hybrid IT model, and the need to ensure secure, highly agile and flexible network access to branch offices across the region has become more pivotal than ever. Secure, resilient networks are becoming the core of the organization's digital investment priorities as they race to build their presence in the region.

Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China and India, which are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand which is increasing big data is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the NMS testing market in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Network Management System Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type

4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By End User and Country



5 Network Management System Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 In-Depth Visibility Into Network Security

5.2.1.2 Need for Maintaining QoE and QoS

5.2.1.3 Hybrid IT Infrastructure

5.2.1.4 Demand for Better Optimization of Business Operations

5.2.1.5 Emergence of SDN

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Free Network Management Tools

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Exponential Growth in the Global IP Traffic and Cloud Traffic

5.2.3.2 Prominence of IoT

5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Network Management Solution Across SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness to Select Network Management Solution as Per Business Needs

5.2.4.2 Low Budget Constraints

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.2 Health Level Seven

5.3.3 Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine

5.3.4 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 The International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Extended Initial 125 Site Rollout to 825 Sites

5.4.2 Government: Effective Monitoring and Managing a Diverse Distributed Network Infrastructure

5.4.3 Retailer: Ease of Optimizing Bandwidth Variations

5.4.4 Education: Enhanced Network Infrastructure Resulting in Greater Network Performance

5.4.5 Entertainment: Improved Network Capacity Planning to Boost Better Network Performance

5.4.6 Internet Service Provider: Simplified Network Operations and Reduced Errors With Automation

5.4.7 Transportation and Logistics: Significant Increase in Network Performance By Reducing Traffic Incidents

5.4.8 Managed Service Provider: Provided Panoramic View of the Network

5.4.9 Cloud Service Provider: Powerful Network Troubleshooting Capabilities

5.4.10 Manufacturing: Gained Real-Time Operational Visibility

5.4.11 Healthcare: Simplified, Reliable, IT Network Monitoring Tool to Optimize a Complex Network Environment

5.4.12 Telecommunication: Improved Network Visibility Enabling Fast Problem Identification and Resolution

5.5 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Internet of Things



6 Network Management System Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platform

6.3 Solutions

6.4 Services



7 Network Management System Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network Performance and Monitoring

7.3 Cloud Monitoring

7.4 Virtual Monitoring

7.5 Software-Defined Networking Monitoring

7.6 Network Configuration

7.7 Log and Event Management

7.8 Others



8 Network Management System Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consulting Services

8.3 Integration and Deployment Services

8.4 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services



9 Network Management System Market By Deployment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Network Management System Market By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Network Management System Market By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Service Providers

11.3 Verticals



12 Network Management System Market By Service Provider

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Telecom Service Provider

12.3 Cloud Service Providers

12.4 Managed Service Providers

12.5 Other Service Providers



13 Network Management System Market By Vertical

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

13.3 IT and ITES

13.4 Government

13.5 Manufacturing

13.6 Healthcare

13.7 Retail

13.8 Transportation and Logistics

13.9 Other Verticals



14 Network Management System Market By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Middle East and Africa

14.6 Latin America



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.2.1 Visionary Leaders

15.2.1.1 Definition

15.2.1.2 List of Visionary Leaders

15.2.2 Innovators

15.2.2.1 Definition

15.2.2.2 List of Innovators

15.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.3.1 Definition

15.2.3.2 List of Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.4 Emerging Companies

15.2.4.1 Definition

15.2.4.2 List of Emerging Companies

15.3 Strength of Product Portfolio (33 Players)

15.4 Business Strategy Excellence (33 Players)

15.5 Vendor Ranking Analysis



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Cisco

16.3 IBM

16.4 Broadcom (CA Technologies)

16.5 Solarwinds

16.6 Nokia

16.7 Juniper Networks

16.8 CA

16.9 Riverbed Technology

16.10 Micro Focus

16.11 Progress (Ipswitch)

16.12 ExtraHop Networks

16.13 Colasoft

16.14 Flowmon Networks

16.15 ManageEngine, a Division of Zoho Corporation

16.16 LiveAction

16.17 Paessler

16.18 SevOne

16.19 Cubro Network Visibility

16.20 Kentik

16.21 BMC Software

16.22 VIAVI Solutions

16.23 Accedian

16.24 Kaseya

16.25 HelpSystems

16.26 Extreme Networks

16.27 AppNeta

16.28 Ericsson

16.29 Huawei

16.30 EG Innovations

16.31 Opmantek



