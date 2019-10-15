3D Printing Plastics Market to Exceed $5.7 Billion by 2024 - Rising Adoption in Automotive & Healthcare Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Plastics Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing plastics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.41% to reach a market size of US$ 5.717 billion by 2024 from US$1.014 billion in 2018.



The rising adoption of plastic 3D printing in the automotive and healthcare industry is one of the major drivers for the 3D printing plastics market for the forecast period. The ease of customization coupled with rising adoption of 3D printed plastics for various applications in the automobiles is further anticipated to boost the market growth. By end-users, the 3D printing plastics market is segmented as healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others.



The healthcare segment is projected to hold a substantial share for the year 2018 owing to rising use of 3D printed medical devices, equipment, and implants coupled with a significant increase in demand for them. However, the environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics are considered as one of the major factors which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, rising adoption of 3D printing in the consumer electronics industry on account of reduced lead times offered by the 3D printing technique is further anticipated to boost the demand for plastic 3D printing materials during the coming years thus fueling the market growth.



Geographically, North America is estimated to hold a substantial share in the market owing to rising healthcare sector and a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a good CAGR owing to booming automotive and manufacturing industry in the major emerging countries such as India and China.



Major players in the 3D printing plastics market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the 3D printing plastics market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. 3D Printing Plastics Market By Type

5.1. Pla

5.2. Pet

5.3. Abs

5.4. Others



6. 3D Printing Plastics Market By Form

6.1. Filament

6.2. Powder

6.3. Liquid



7. 3D Printing Plastics Market By End-user

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aerospace and Defence

7.4. Others



8. 3D Printing Plastics Market By Geography

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Stratasys Ltd.

10.2. 3D Systems Inc.

10.3. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

10.4. Envisiontec Inc.

10.5. M3D

10.6. RapidMade Inc.



