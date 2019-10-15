Beer Processing Report | Global Market Outlook to 2027: A $1+ Trillion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Processing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Beer Processing market accounted for $644.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,008.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as the increasing number of microbreweries & brewpubs and rapid advancements in the brewery industry leading to the demand for advanced brewery equipment are driving the market growth. However, the increase in power and energy costs and rising capital investments and maintenance costs act as the restraining factors for market growth.



By equipment type, the on-trade segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the distribution channel offers advanced prices for the beer and the breweries are closer to the ultimate consumers, which helps in a profound understanding of consumption patterns better.



By geography, North America is expected to grow during the forecast period mainly due to the high growth rate in the region and the increasing investments by leading beer producers for extensions is further anticipated to drive the market growth.



Some of the key players in Beer Processing market include Molson Coors Brewing Company, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd, Praj Industries, Paul Mueller, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, GEA Group, Alfa Laval, Heineken, Krones Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group, and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Beer Processing Market, By Brewery Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Craft Brewery

5.2.1 Brewpub

5.2.2 Microbrewery

5.2.3 Other Craft Brewery

5.2.3.1 Regional Breweries

5.2.3.2 Farm Breweries

5.3 Macrobrewery



6 Global Beer Processing Market, By Price Category

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Discount

6.3 Mainstream

6.4 Super-Premium

6.5 Premium



7 Global Beer Processing Market, By Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Craft Brewery Equipment

7.2.1 Storage Equipment

7.2.2 Cooling Equipment

7.2.3 Mashing Equipment

7.2.4 Compressors

7.2.5 Fermentation Equipment

7.2.6 Other Craft Brewery Equipment

7.2.6.1 Filters

7.2.6.2 Separators

7.2.6.3 Pumps

7.3 Macrobrewery Equipment

7.3.1 Milling Equipment

7.3.2 Filtration & Filling Equipment

7.3.3 Cooling Equipment

7.3.4 Fermentation Equipment

7.3.4.1 Yeast Management System

7.3.5 Brewhouse

7.3.5.1 Steam Generator

7.3.5.2 Mash Kettle

7.3.5.3 Whirlpooler

7.3.5.4 Wort Kettle

7.3.5.5 Lauter Tun

7.3.5.6 Other Brewhouse

7.3.5.6.1 Aeration Devices

7.3.5.6.2 Hot Liquor Tanks and Cold-Water Tanks

7.3.5.6.3 Laboratory Equipment

7.3.6 Other Macrobrewery Equipments

7.3.6.1 Spent Grain Silos

7.3.6.2 Compressors

7.3.6.3 Cleaning System

7.3.6.4 Pipes

7.3.6.5 Bright Beer Tanks

7.3.6.6 Generators



8 Global Beer Processing Market, By Beer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Alcohol Beer

8.3 Lager

8.4 Ale and Stout

8.5 Specialty Beer



9 Global Beer Processing Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Trade/On-Premise Channels

9.3 Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels



10 Global Beer Processing Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hotel

10.3 Family

10.4 Other Applications



11 Global Beer Processing Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Molson Coors Brewing Company

13.2 Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

13.3 Praj Industries

13.4 Paul Mueller

13.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

13.6 GEA Group

13.7 Alfa Laval

13.8 Heineken

13.9 Krones Group

13.10 Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group

13.11 Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd.



