Beer Processing Report | Global Market Outlook to 2027: A $1+ Trillion Opportunity
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beer Processing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Beer Processing market accounted for $644.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,008.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as the increasing number of microbreweries & brewpubs and rapid advancements in the brewery industry leading to the demand for advanced brewery equipment are driving the market growth. However, the increase in power and energy costs and rising capital investments and maintenance costs act as the restraining factors for market growth.
By equipment type, the on-trade segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the distribution channel offers advanced prices for the beer and the breweries are closer to the ultimate consumers, which helps in a profound understanding of consumption patterns better.
By geography, North America is expected to grow during the forecast period mainly due to the high growth rate in the region and the increasing investments by leading beer producers for extensions is further anticipated to drive the market growth.
Some of the key players in Beer Processing market include Molson Coors Brewing Company, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd, Praj Industries, Paul Mueller, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd, GEA Group, Alfa Laval, Heineken, Krones Group, Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group, and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Beer Processing Market, By Brewery Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Craft Brewery
5.2.1 Brewpub
5.2.2 Microbrewery
5.2.3 Other Craft Brewery
5.2.3.1 Regional Breweries
5.2.3.2 Farm Breweries
5.3 Macrobrewery
6 Global Beer Processing Market, By Price Category
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Discount
6.3 Mainstream
6.4 Super-Premium
6.5 Premium
7 Global Beer Processing Market, By Equipment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Craft Brewery Equipment
7.2.1 Storage Equipment
7.2.2 Cooling Equipment
7.2.3 Mashing Equipment
7.2.4 Compressors
7.2.5 Fermentation Equipment
7.2.6 Other Craft Brewery Equipment
7.2.6.1 Filters
7.2.6.2 Separators
7.2.6.3 Pumps
7.3 Macrobrewery Equipment
7.3.1 Milling Equipment
7.3.2 Filtration & Filling Equipment
7.3.3 Cooling Equipment
7.3.4 Fermentation Equipment
7.3.4.1 Yeast Management System
7.3.5 Brewhouse
7.3.5.1 Steam Generator
7.3.5.2 Mash Kettle
7.3.5.3 Whirlpooler
7.3.5.4 Wort Kettle
7.3.5.5 Lauter Tun
7.3.5.6 Other Brewhouse
7.3.5.6.1 Aeration Devices
7.3.5.6.2 Hot Liquor Tanks and Cold-Water Tanks
7.3.5.6.3 Laboratory Equipment
7.3.6 Other Macrobrewery Equipments
7.3.6.1 Spent Grain Silos
7.3.6.2 Compressors
7.3.6.3 Cleaning System
7.3.6.4 Pipes
7.3.6.5 Bright Beer Tanks
7.3.6.6 Generators
8 Global Beer Processing Market, By Beer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Low Alcohol Beer
8.3 Lager
8.4 Ale and Stout
8.5 Specialty Beer
9 Global Beer Processing Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Trade/On-Premise Channels
9.3 Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels
10 Global Beer Processing Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hotel
10.3 Family
10.4 Other Applications
11 Global Beer Processing Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Molson Coors Brewing Company
13.2 Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.
13.3 Praj Industries
13.4 Paul Mueller
13.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
13.6 GEA Group
13.7 Alfa Laval
13.8 Heineken
13.9 Krones Group
13.10 Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group
13.11 Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd.
