Pepperjam to Co-host Webinar: Research Supports Affiliate Marketing as Marketers’ Top Customer Acquisition Channel and Critical Revenue Contributor

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepperjam, a leading affiliate marketing technology and services provider, today announced it will host a webinar, “Affiliate Marketing Ranks As A Primary Channel For Customer Acquisition And Revenue Growth,” joined by Forrester Principal Analyst, Ryan Skinner, as guest speaker on October 23, 2019. The session will explore executive-level marketers’ perceptions on the affiliate channel as well as opportunities it delivers.



“There’s no question that affiliate marketing has undergone a significant and incredibly exciting transformation. Today’s marketers are aggressively searching for a scaled, safe, and diversified channel to sustain their growth trajectories,” said Pepperjam CEO Matt Gilbert. “The rising costs and lack of control that are the hallmarks of primary sales and marketing channels have created a fundamental challenge for the modern marketer. And as a result, every marketer is in search of a scaled alternative with favorable unit economics to fuel their growth.

Additionally, our experience and research reflect that many marketers still don’t fully understand how to leverage affiliate, so they can use its pay-for-performance model to strategically and meaningfully subsidize inefficiencies in other channels. The combination of new technology and outcome-based pricing models together creates the operating leverage necessary for marketers to achieve profitable scale, cementing affiliate as a powerful alternative to other primary sales and marketing channels.”

Webinar attendees will learn about how select marketers view the affiliate channel as:

Their top channel for customer acquisition

A significant driver of revenue contributing to overall marketing mix

A favored channel when it comes to pricing flexibility

Pepperjam CMO, Maura Goodwin Smith, and Skinner will both present during the live webinar, which will address the key drivers for affiliate marketing.

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam’s cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category’s only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive service team including the category’s only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds.

More at https://www.pepperjam.com/affiliate-marketing-ranks-as-a-primary-channel

Contacts:

Kendall Allen Rockwell

For Pepperjam

kallen@witstrategy.com



