Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP).

Investors, who purchased shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) in April 2017 or earlier and continue to hold NASDAQ: STMP shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 28, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Stamps.com Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year, and that) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading. On August 5, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.

Those who purchased Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



