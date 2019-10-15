Enthusiast Gaming Hosts Canada’s Largest Gaming and Esports Expo, EGLX, on October 18 - 20 in Toronto

Sponsors include: Bell Media, Ubisoft Canada, Nintendo, CIBC, HP Omen and MSI

Rising Stars Tournament with $40,000 prize pool and a sponsorship deal with Luminosity Gaming

Rainbow Six Canada National Finals in partnership with Ubisoft Canada

Special guests include: professional esports players SypherPK, JuniorPK and Destroy, and gaming personalities Greg Miller, Nick Scarpino and Andy Cortez of Kinda Funny, Craig Skistimas and Game Attack team, Bruce Green and Kris Wilson of Cyanide and Happiness

Gaming Industry Summit expert speakers include: Adam Boyes (CEO of Iron Galaxy), Rishi Chadha (Head of Gaming Content Partnerships, Twitter), Bryan Segal (SVP, Comscore)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that the Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (“EGLX”), Canada’s largest video gaming expo, is taking place Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (“MTCC”) in downtown Toronto.



EGLX, which had over 55,000 attendees at last year’s events, is a celebration of everything gaming and esports. Attendees of EGLX 2019 can expect three jam-packed days featuring over 150 exhibitors, panels, cosplay, free play, the Artist Alley, an Indie Corner and a Family Zone.



EGLX 2019 will host the inaugural Rising Stars Tournament with a $40,000 prize pool and a sponsorship deal with Enthusiast Gaming’s Esports Division, Luminosity Gaming. The tournament gives promising gamers an opportunity to battle against each other in Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The winner of each game will be crowned the EGLX Rising Star and given the opportunity to attend three tournaments of their choice across North America.

Corey Mandell, President of Enthusiast Gaming’s events division, EG Live, commented, “We continue to grow and expand our events business which includes almost 30 live gaming and esports events worldwide. Our goal has always been to provide interactive, in-person experiences for gamers to connect globally. At this year’s EGLX, we’ve almost doubled the floor space as we anticipate a significant increase in attendees. We have over 150 exhibitors and have seen an increase in non-endemic brand sponsors as gaming becomes more mainstream!”

With sponsors including Bell, Ubisoft Canada, CIBC, Nintendo, HP Omen and MSI, the expo is set to be stacked with more prizes and pre-release sneak peeks than ever before. EGLX attendees will get the opportunity to watch the finals of the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals, hosted on the main stage, in partnership with EGLX sponsor Ubisoft Canada.



Special guests at EGLX include: professional esports athletes, SypherPK, JuniorPK, and Destroy and gaming personalities, Greg Miller, Nick Scarpino and Andy Cortez of Kinda Funny, Craig Skistimas and Game Attack team, Bruce Green and Kris Wilson of Cyanide and Happiness.



EGLX will kick off the expo on Friday October 18 with the Gaming Industry Summit, a one-day event where over 200 investors and gaming enthusiasts will listen to experts discuss the gaming industry and how to invest in the 150 billion dollar sector. Confirmed industry experts include: Keynote, Adam Boyes, CEO of Iron Galaxy and former VP at Sony PlayStation; Rishi Chadha, Twitter’s Head of Gaming Content Partnerships and Bryan Segal, SVP at ComScore, Canada. Sponsors for the Gaming Industry Summit include: Canaccord Genuity, PI Financial, Minden Gross and CIBC.

Also on Friday, Enthusiast Gaming is hosting an invitation-only marketing event “From Mom's Basement to the Boardroom” to provide valuable insight on how to market/advertise to the highly lucrative gamer demographic.



EGLX is taking place on Friday, October 18 from 3:00pm-9:00pm, Saturday, October 19 from 10:00am-8:00pm, and Sunday, October 20 from 10:00am-6:00pm. To purchase tickets and for additional event information, please visit EGLX.com.



About Enthusiast Gaming



Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) is building the largest network of gaming and esports communities in the world. Already the largest gaming network in the U.S, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events, Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes +100 gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly with over 1 billion page views. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, a leading global esports franchise consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the #1 ranked Overwatch team, the Vancouver Titans and over 50 gaming influencers with a total audience of 60 million followers. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

Julia Becker

Head of Investor Relations & Marketing

jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

(604) 785.0850

For EGLX Event Media Passes, please contact: Media@eglx.ca

