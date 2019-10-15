Domino Data Lab Names Natalie McCullough President & Chief Operating Officer

Former General Manager of Microsoft joins data science platform to accelerate market growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the industry-leading open data science platform, today announced that veteran technology executive Natalie McCullough has joined the organization as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). As President and COO, McCullough will drive growth initiatives while scaling business operations to support Domino’s rapid expansion.



McCullough joins Domino from Microsoft where she was General Manager of Workplace Analytics and MyAnalytics, two innovative and pioneering data analytics products in Microsoft's Office365 suite. Before Microsoft, McCullough was Chief Revenue Officer at VoloMetrix, an enterprise people analytics company acquired by Microsoft. McCullough started her 25-year career at McKinsey & Company, and since then, has overseen marketing, sales, customer success, strategy, services, and more, for a wide range of SaaS and managed services companies.

“Natalie possesses a unique understanding of go-to-market strategy, sales, customer success, and how to develop and inspire teams, and has a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses,” said Nick Elprin, Domino co-founder and CEO. “I have tremendous confidence in Natalie’s ability to align Domino’s world-class innovation engine with growth opportunities in the market to drive the next generation of Domino’s accelerated growth and market leadership.”

Effective immediately, McCullough will assume responsibility for Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and People. She will be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of company initiatives and ensuring operational excellence across the company.

“Having overseen several data science teams over the last decade, I’ve really come to appreciate the value of an open and scalable enterprise data approach, which Domino pioneered,” said McCullough. “I found Domino’s vision of turning data science into a competitive advantage at scale compelling and am excited to partner with Nick and the talented Domino team to lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth.”

McCullough also serves as Co-Chair of the Board for Outward Bound California, founded more than a decade ago to change the lives of young people through challenge and discovery. McCullough holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard.

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab provides an open data science platform to help companies run their business on models. Model-driven companies like Allstate, Instacart, Dell, and Bayer use Domino to accelerate breakthrough research, increase collaboration, and rapidly deliver high-impact models. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital, Coatue, Bloomberg Beta, and Zetta Venture Partners. To learn more, visit dominodatalab.com.

Media Contact:

Corbie Kiernan, Director of Corporate Communications

E: press@dominodatalab.com



