Grant applications wanted as the Nissan Foundation continues its support of cultural diversity

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly thirty years, the Nissan Foundation has awarded grants to nonprofit organizations supporting innovative programs that help break down societal barriers and build inclusive environments. The Foundation is now accepting Letters of Intent for the 2020 grant cycle.

The Nissan Foundation works with organizations that change peoples' lives for the better. Its mission – to build community by valuing cultural diversity – is as relevant now as it was in 1992 when it was established. The Foundation was created in response to the civil unrest that occurred near Nissan's former U.S. sales and marketing headquarters in Southern California following the Rodney King trial verdict.

“The Nissan Foundation commits to causes that promote and celebrate cultural diversity,” said Parul Bajaj, executive director, Nissan Foundation. “We’ve been supporting nonprofits focused on building respect and greater civic spirit within communities for nearly three decades.”

Examples of grants awarded in 2019 include:

$30,000 to the Tanenbaum Center for Religious Understanding in New York City to fund a campaign that generates public education materials to address fear, misinformation and prejudice. The aim is to counter divisive rhetoric within communities and promote critical thinking.

$20,000 to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, Michigan, to develop curriculum materials and teaching strategies that help English Language Arts educators explain the Holocaust with historical context and factual accuracy.

$50,000 to the Nashville Public Library Foundation to support the delivery of a cultural awareness and engagement curriculum rooted in lessons learned from the Civil Rights Movement. The program leverages lessons from the past to inform culturally responsive interactions today.

Nissan North America has business operations in Southern California, Middle Tennessee, Central Mississippi, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, New York, and Atlanta. Nonprofits who serve these geographic areas are invited to apply for grants ranging in value from $10,000 to $50,000 to support educational programs that celebrate and foster a greater appreciation and understanding of America’s diverse cultural heritage.

How to apply

The Nissan Foundation application process is conducted online to eliminate paper waste and align with Nissan's global mission to support a greener environment. All Letters of Intent must be received by 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, November 15. Nissan Foundation will announce the 2020 grantees in June 2020.

For more information about the Nissan Foundation and its application process, visit the Nissan Foundation page.

About the Nissan Foundation

Established in 1992, the mission of the Nissan Foundation is to build community through valuing cultural diversity. The Nissan Foundation is part of Nissan North America's commitment to enrich people's lives by helping to meet the needs of communities throughout the U.S. through philanthropic investments, corporate outreach sponsorships and other charitable contributions.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

