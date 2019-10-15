Neovasc Announces Notice of US Patent Granted for Tiara™ Transcatheter Device for Treatment of Severe Mitral Regurgitation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO ) has issued US Patent No. 10,433,952, titled: “PROSTHETIC VALVE FOR AVOIDING OBSTRUCTION OF OUTFLOW”.

The granted claims are directed to a prosthetic valve that helps reduce LVOT obstruction and improve unobstructed blood flow through the Tiara™ ("Tiara") and the native ventricle.



"This issuance marks an important step in the protection of Tiara’s intellectual property for its next generation Tiara prosthesis,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “This is the first patent granted in the US covering new Tiara technologies and comes at a major inflection point in the strategic growth of Neovasc as the company expands its product range to include both transfemoral delivery of the Tiara and next generation improvements to the device.”

About Tiara

Tiara is a self-expanding mitral bioprosthesis specifically designed to treat mitral valve regurgitation ("MR") by replacing the diseased valve. Conventional surgical treatments are only appropriate for about half of MR patients, who number an estimated four million in the U.S. with a similar number of patients affected throughout Europe. Tiara is implanted in the heart using a minimally invasive, transapical transcatheter approach without the need for open-heart surgery or use of a cardiac bypass machine.

The Tiara valve is not currently commercially available in the United States and is currently being evaluated in TIARA-II – a European Conformité Européenne Mark Trial in Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Patients have also been treated in TIARA-I – an early feasibility study in the United States, Canada and Belgium and under compassionate programs in Canada, Italy, Germany, Israel, and Switzerland.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.677.1839

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend," "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, expectations as to the future growth of the Company, the expansion of its product range and the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.