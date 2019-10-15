Landos Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Conferences in 2019

/EIN News/ -- BLACKSBURG, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:



Event: BIO Investor Forum, Oct. 22-23, 2019

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 10:15 a.m. EDT

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum/company-presentations .

Event: 4th FierceBiotech Drug Development Forum, Oct. 28-29, 2019

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 28, at 1:15 p.m. EDT

Event: IBD Innovate: Product Development for Crohn’s & Colitis, Dec. 4, 2019

Location: Metropolitan Pavilion event space, New York

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2:00 p.m. EST

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company has completed Phase 1 clinical testing and has initiated Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for inflammatory bowel disease in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to IND and Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. Landos is headquartered in Blacksburg, Va. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com or contact info@landosbiopharma.com or follow us @Landosbio .

Contacts:

Chiara Russo (investors)

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)

Solebury Trout

646-378-2958

rallan@troutgroup.com







