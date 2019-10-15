Valsoft Continues Investment in Hospitality Technology with Acquisition of H&L

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valsoft Corporation Inc. (“Valsoft”), a Montreal-based company that specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of H&L Australia Pty Ltd., a technology leader in the hospitality industry offering a complete suite of integrated hospitality POS, workforce management and booking solutions.



H&L has provided a premium suite of integrated hospitality POS systems to venues of all sizes for more than 30 years. H&L features an intuitive and customer-centered approach behind their products. As a business full of hospitality professionals, H&L understands the critical requirements for each food and beverage operation. Their goal is to help hospitality business owners find the perfect solution for their venue and operate with maximum efficiency in a cost-effective manner.

“It has been an exciting 32 years for H&L,” said Burt Admiraal, managing director of H&L. “We have had the pleasure of working with the hospitality industry creating meaningful solutions, assisting our client in fixing the day-to-day problems and operational pain points. We are so pleased that we have now joined Valsoft, as they are committed to further developing the brand and expanding to new markets. We will be working with the team to ensure a smooth transition and looking after the interest of our clients.”

Valsoft’s goal is to continue providing H&L customers with stellar service and innovative solutions. In addition, Valsoft’s expertise in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software companies will take the business to new heights. The H&L brand will continue under Valsoft and will explore new opportunities for expansion. Furthermore, H&L and Valsoft are looking to invest heavily in future technology to further strengthen H&L’s array of solutions and build upon customer success.

“We are thrilled to welcome the H&L employees, clients and partners to the Valsoft family. John Hardy and Burt Admiraal, have, alongside their team, built a customer-centric organization and a suite of comprehensive products,” said Michael Assi, CEO of Valsoft’s Travel and Leisure division. “We believe the future is bright for H&L and will strive to continuously innovate and provide the exemplary customer service that H&L customers have gotten accustomed to for the past decades.”

The acquisition of H&L is Valsoft’s eighth investment into the Travel & Leisure software sector and its fourth investment specifically within the hospitality sector. Valsoft acquired InnQuest Software in 2016, followed by Welcome Systems and CMS Hospitality in 2018. Valsoft is excited to work with the H&L staff, expand its portfolio of hospitality clients to more than 6,000 holdings and ensure H&L’s long-term prosperity.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel & Pamela Romero, Legal Counsel, and by external counsel Alistair Jaque of Deutsch Miller in Sydney, Australia. The selling shareholders of H&L were represented by Annabel West and Isobel Maddern from Thomson Geer Adelaide and Michael McGrath of Oasis M&A.

About H&L

H&L has been at the forefront of technology in the hospitality industry for over 30 years, with local staff in each state. The intuitive and customer centric approach behind their innovative products is why so many venues choose H&L, and why many H&L customers are multi-award winners.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft’s philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

For more information on the companies, please visit HLaustralia.com.au and ValsoftCorp.com

