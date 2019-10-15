KVH Receives $4 Million Fiber Optic Gyro Order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

KVH’s DSP-3100 FOGs to be used for stabilization and precision targeting capabilities of vehicle-mounted remote weapon stations

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that it has received a $4 million order for its precision DSP-3100 fiber optic gyros (FOGs) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KDA) for use in the U.S. Army’s Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS). Shipments to KDA are expected to be completed by year end 2020.



CROWS are designed to offer improved protection capabilities and support for the U.S. Army’s vehicle program. CROWS can be mounted on a wide range of vehicles and provide troops with target acquisition and engagement capabilities from safer distances. CROWS also feature programmable target reference points for multiple locations, programmable sector surveillance scanning, automatic target ballistic lead, automatic target tracking, and programmable no-fire zones.

The KDA-produced CROWS will employ KVH’s DSP-3100 FOGs to provide precise stabilization and weapon recoil control while ensuring that the weapon stays on target whether the vehicle is stationary or on the move.

“KVH’s fiber optic gyros provide the high level of performance and reliability needed for these critical systems used by U.S. and allied militaries,” says Sean McCormack, KVH’s senior director for global inertial systems. “As production of the CROWS program continues, we are grateful for this opportunity to continue our close collaboration with Kongsberg.”

With its all-fiber design and patented Digital Signal Processing (DSP) technology, KVH’s DSP-3100 FOG offers high reliability, superior accuracy and performance, and exceptional vibration, shock, and acceleration survivability at an affordable cost. KVH has supplied FOGs to KDA for CROWS programs in past years.

KVH is a leading innovator for assured navigation and autonomous accuracy using high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems. KVH’s widely fielded TACNAV® systems are currently in use by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps as well as many allied militaries around the world. KVH’s FOGs and FOG-based inertial measurement units (IMUs) are in use today in a wide variety of applications ranging from optical, antenna, and sensor stabilization systems to mobile mapping solutions and autonomous platforms and cars.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding our financial goals for future periods, our anticipated revenue and the impact of our future initiatives on revenue, competitive positioning, profitability, and product orders. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: delays in the receipt of anticipated orders for our inertial navigation products, or the potential failure of such orders to occur at all, continued substantial fluctuations in military sales, including to foreign customers; the unpredictability of defense budget priorities as well as the order timing, purchasing schedules, and priorities for defense products, including possible order cancellations; the uncertain impact of potential budget cuts by government customers; export restrictions, delays in procuring export licenses, and other international risks. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH and TACNAV. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

