E-SIM Market 2019–2024 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

October 15, 2019

E-SIM Market 2019

The standard that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional SIM cards is an Emerging Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) or e-SIM . It is dependent on obtain over-the-air remote SIM provisioning which allocates the subscriber to wirelessly connect with a network supplier without the need of a traditional SIM card. The market is being pushed towards growth by the developing IoT and related technologies. IoT devices need to communicate wirelessly and the specifications of traditional SIM cards limit seamless operation due to shortage of remote provisioning capabilities.

e-SIM is also the only globally established standard for M2M (machine-to-machine) communication. consumer electronics is the largest segment using e-SIM technology due to its rising combination in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Devices that can be linked via e-SIMs include cars, trucks, industrial machines, robots, and smart wearables. All parties in the M2M ecosystem will struggle if they continue exclusively reliant upon the traditional SIM card, which is linked with only one network operator at a time and requiring a quick way for remote provisioning with various operators.

Key Players Analysis

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV.(Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors and Singtel (Singapore) are some of the major players of the global e-SIM market.

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the trigger points that could make or break the E-SIM market. These pointers have been studied well against their demographic background to gauge the real scenario. Such an extensive study is needed to get a good grasp over regional markets and understand the growth pockets that can help in maximize the potential and allow the market in garnering prospects from different quarters.

The E-SIM market is a fragmented one. The presence of the existing market titans and the constant influx of the new entrants are expected to make the market a highly competitive one. These companies are expected to launch their own tactical moves to get the maximum privilege. In the process, they would also assist the global market in its expansion. These strategies often include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The report has charted the current market trends as well to make a better predictive analysis. Along with these, geographic analysis of the market, to understand the socio-economic factors at play, is playing a pivotal role.

Market Segmentation

The Global e-SIM Market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region. By end user the market has been segmented into Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation & Logistics. The consumer electronics segment responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into different regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

