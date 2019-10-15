Cosmetic Surgery Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

The global cosmetics industry registered a value of $27 billion in the year 2016 and is expected to cross a major milestone of $51 billion by the year 2025. The compound annual growth rate of the industry for the forecasted period is 7.5%. Cosmetics surgery has become a common norm and hence has a global appeal for individuals who want a more appealing look. The cosmetics industry is governed by several factors, and the industry is poised to grow at a steady fast pace in the next few years.

When it comes to cosmetics surgery, the global cosmetic surgery industry is characterized by several factors. The rising awareness among individuals, coupled with the rise in disposable income, has helped the industry grow by leap and bound. On the other hand, medical tourism, rising prevalence of skin disorders, and high adoption rates of cosmetics surgery has helped the industry flourish in recent years. Moreover, the recent advancements in the medical filed have lured people to fix their disorders through cosmetic surgeries.

The advancements in the cosmetic surgery industry have helped the industry flourish in major regions across the globe. There are hardly any disadvantages in the adoption of cosmetic surgery. This, in turn, has worked for the industry. However, the growing trend of cosmetic surgery has boosted discrimination, with more and more making fun of natural beauty. For individuals who cannot afford surgery, one can make them depress about their skin tone and generate a feeling of insecurity. The problem is not limited to any specific geographic region and has become a common norm.

Segmentation

The global cosmetic industry can be segmented into on the basis of several factors. Each factor plays a crucial role and allows users to look through multiple lenses. This, in turn, allows users to have a vivid picture of the industry. The cosmetic surgery industry can be segmented into surgical and non-surgical categories. The surgical category includes liposuction, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck, and several others. On the other hand, non-surgical surgery can be further narrowed down into chemical peels, hair removal, photorejuvenation, and several others. Each surgery has its own advantages and disadvantages and hence is completely depended upon the patient’s choice.

Regional Overview

North America holds the lion share in the cosmetic surgery industry with more than 45% to its name. The rise in disposable income, coupled with advance medicinal practices, has helped the industry flourish in the region. On the other hand, the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, affordable treatments, and better medical facilities have helped the industry flourish in major regions across the globe. Some of the leading names in the list are Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The industry has been evolving at a steady fast pace with Korea and Japan leading the race. With such developments, the industry is expected to reach a major milestone by the year 2025.

Industry News

In recent news from the global social networking giant, the company has been focusing on banning weight loss products and cosmetic procedures from on Instagram. The combat is focused on growing impression on body image with limited age restrictions for users under 18. On the other hand, click baits and other practices will also be banned from the platform.

