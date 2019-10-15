Paints & Coatings Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Paints & Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 15, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Paints & Coatings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Paints & Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Paints & Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Market Overview

Liquid paints, as well as coating, are one of the most significant techniques, that are mostly used for industrial purposes. Both of the processes require a lot of heating, but the method of application is quite different from each other. Between paints & coatings, paints are considered as the normal method, which is used for coating whereas due to some recent up-gradation in the technology, these days coatings are also, extensively used for various substrates. Paint is mostly used for protecting the steel, and it has been evolved over the years so that, it can match the industrial levels and are mostly demanded by the different building owners for better durability.

The coating is one of the most significant coverage, that is used on the object surface commonly known as substrate. There are many purposes for which the paints & coatings are applied, and the coating can act as the purpose of all-over coating. The overall industry of paintings and coating is exponentially growing, and are looking forward to bring some more developments by safeguarding the environment, making them resistant to corrosion, and to give immense shine just with one quote.

The paints & coatings industry is on the way of developing, and nanotechnology has been introduced in the industry, which is used mostly for manufacturing the coatings to make it resistant from corrosions, mar, UV rays, scratch, etc. Also, various researches are continuing on the different ways of manufacturing coatings through easy dispersion as well as low viscosity. These coatings are very much helpful and act on different external stimuli such as pH alterations, light, effects of bio-foulants, etc.

Market segmentation

Water-based paints are also popularly known as latex paints, which have pigment and binder along with water, that is used as a carrier. Among all the other types of paints & coatings, the water-based ones are much more eco-friendly, and they also have huge retention power. One of the most interesting facts is, they dry up quickly and are comparatively odorless than, other types of paints. Also, these paints are best to use in the place of oil-based paints quite easily due to their benefits. Solvent-based paints are again one of the popular types of paints & coatings, that contain organic compounds. These help in making sure, that the paint is durable enough to prevent any kind of scratches on the wall. Most of the solvent paints have a thick consistency, and hence require turpentine oil for thinning the paint. The concept of powder coating has become immensely popular due to the dry finishing process. Industries mostly emphasize on using these particular paints & coatings due to the increased amount of durability, quality, and efficiency.

The use of paints & coatings has become popular globally as it not only prevents objects and surfaces from corrosions and abrasions but also helps in making any place look aesthetically pleasing and beautiful. Some of the countries and regions, that use more of the paints & coatings are North America's Mexico, U.S. and Canada, Middle East and Africa's Saudi Arabia and South Africa, Europe's France, Russia, Germany, Spain and Italy, and South America's Brazil and Argentina.

A recent report has mentioned that the paints & coatings market can reach the estimated value of USD 176.5 billion by the year 2020.

