Dishwasher Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Dishwasher Market

An electronic appliance that is used to clean both dishes and cutlery automatically is called a dishwasher. In order for a dishwasher to perform optimally suitable cleaning products have to be used. This ensures that soiled dishes, utensils used for cooking and other articles like pots, pans are properly cleaned while both the utensils being cleaned as well as the dishwasher itself are protected from corrosion. These qualities and new features in products have given the global dishwasher market a significant boost. It relies on physical scrubbing to remove dirt while depending on the type of dishes being washed either cold or hot water is used.

The dishwasher subjects the utensils to wash and rinse cycles inside an enclosed washing chamber. Washing liquid is directed onto the soiled utensils with the help of spray nozzles. However, the force generated by these streams of liquid may not be of sufficient force and hence there may be residual dirt present on the utensils. Since there are many new products in the dishwasher market, companies are innovating a lot. The ingredients used in the dishwasher liquid are required to increase the efficiency by which dirt is removed during the washing process. Some of the functions that are required to perform are for the wash liquid to wet the utensils and to soften hard water if it is used as a washing medium.

The report published on the global dishwasher market provides an industry overview of the current market. The technology used by major manufacturers of dishwashers and the global market position occupied by them is defined in detail in the report. From the year 2014 to the year 2019 based on the various applications, types of dishwashers available in the market as well as the key regions included and the top manufacturers involved the market share for the consumption of the product is discussed in the report.

Market Overview

The global dishwasher market can be divided into different market segments based on the different types of dishwashers available on the market and the various applications that the dishwasher can be used for.

Market split according to the type:

• Freestanding dishwashers: They can be fitted in any part of the house temporarily.

• Built-in dishwashers: They are permanently fixed into the kitchen most commonly below the counter.

Market split according to the application: Based on the different types of stores that sell dishwashers to the public they can be categorized into:

• Specialty stores

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Department stores and home stores

• Online

Regional Analysis

The global dishwasher market is segmented into different categories based on the different regions that are encapsulated by the report. The regions are India, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, North America, and Europe. Due to a wide range of regional and international manufacturers the market is highly diversified. In terms of technology, quality and pricing the regional players find it difficult to compete with global players who are highly advanced in each of the fields. The report published estimates that the EMEA region will be the highest contributor of revenue to the dishwasher market by the year 2021. This will be due to factors like busy lifestyles, high disposable income and long working hours.

Industry News

More than 30,000 dishwashers in the United States and Canada have been recalled by Asko following fire concerns. The power cords of the dishwasher models sold have a tendency to overheat which can pose a fire hazard. According to Asko, the hazard can occur when the dishwasher is being operated but not when it is idle.

