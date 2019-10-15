Oncology Pharma Appoints Dr. Vijay Mahant as the Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oncology Pharma, Inc. is pleased to announce today that Vijay Mahant (M.S, Ph.D.) has been appointed as the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oncology Pharma and its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Mahant is a scientist and an entrepreneur with about 35 years of experience in biotechnology. He brings vast knowledge and experience in both R&D, business and management. Mahant is a founder of MediLite Diagnostika, a former CSO and VP of R&D at Qualigen and a former executive VP of R&D at AutoGenomics. Dr. Mahant has held senior R&D positions and management positions at Nichols Institute/Quest Diagnostics and Igen International. He holds numerous international patents and he is on the Scientific Advisory Board of biotechnology companies such as Trutino Biosciences and Immunicom Inc.



Chuck Wagner, President of Oncology Pharma, Inc., commented: ”Dr. Mahant has played an integral role as a Scientific Advisory Board member; he has put an outstanding scientific advisory team together for the company, licensed therapies and negotiated agreements. I am very pleased to have such an outstanding individual join Oncology Pharma.”

Dr. Mahant stated: "The fight against cancer is a concerted global endeavor and it is most effective when it draws on multi-disciplines of science and medicine to push the frontiers of knowledge and practice, to tackle the challenges. It is a pleasure and an honor for me to be the CSO and the COO, to contribute to the mission, vision and goals of Oncology Pharma.”

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology, and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038 Fax: 415-946-8801

website: email: info@oncology-pharma.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.