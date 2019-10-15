Protein Supplement Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Protein Supplement Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Protein Supplement Market

The Protein Supplement Market report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Protein Supplement market. Global research on Global Protein Supplement Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study.

Global Protein Supplement market competition by top manufacturers:

Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Glanbia Group, New Vitality, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Makers Nutrition, Vitaco Health, Forever Living Inc., Shaklee Corporation, USANA Health Sciences, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Suppleform, Garden of Life, Melaleuca Inc., Vitacost.com, Inc., Isostar, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Dalblads

Market Overview

The concept of protein supplement has become significant due to the increased risk of protein deficiency among the people as it leads to a lot of dangerous diseases. Protein supplement is mostly available in the form of protein powder, which is considered as a common nutritional supplement. It is essential in the building of the muscles, aids in the making of necessary enzymes as well as hormones, and repairs damaged tissue. At times, consuming protein supplements also help in losing weight and tones the body muscles.

Health and nutrition market is filled with different brands, that sell protein supplement mainly, plant-based or dairy-based supplements. As it is considered as the building block for the body, it helps in supporting the proper growth of skin, bone, and muscles. Consuming the protein supplement along with protein-rich foods helps in effective weight loss and health management which is necessary for a healthy lifestyle. Also, along with proper management of weight, a lot of fitness enthusiasts and athletes consume the protein powders and supplement as it promotes effective muscle growth.

Protein supplement is also helpful for added nutrition since it is recommended to daily consume a certain amount of protein and the people who fail to meet that amount mostly find it easy to consume protein powders, especially the vegans. Sportsperson who indulge in rigorous exercises should exceed the amount of the protein so that, they can recover from muscle fatigue. A plethora of different protein supplement is present in the market, which can be consumed as per need.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Protein Supplement in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Whey Protein

Egg Protein

Soy Protein

Casein

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online

Nutrition Store

Health Food Store

Specialist Sports Store

Others

