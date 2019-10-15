Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Size, Share, Consumption, Trends & Growth | Industry Forecast – 2023

“Luxury Wines and Spirits - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Overview

The Global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market in the year 2018 was valued at $ 900,00 million. However, the increasing consumption of such drinks across the world is expected to drive the market growth. So, by the end of 2022, the market is expected to reach $1,122,578 million. The compound annual growth rate will be around 5 % during the forecast period. This is a premium consumer product market that is primarily concentrated on people focused on quality instead of pricing.

In general, the products which are offered in this market are superior quality distilled spirits and fermented wines. They include products like brandy, rum, vodka, and more. All the products are generally distinguished by their content of alcohol, which can range from 3 % to 40 %. Most people prefer to consumer luxury wines and spirits in special events, such as parties, personal moments, celebrations, birthday parties, anniversaries and more. So, the demand for spirits and wines is expected to grow in the coming years.

Wines are extracted from various fruit juices, like apples, grapes, pomegranate, and more. On the other side, drinks containing spirits comes with distilled beverages, for example tequila, whiskey, vodka, and more. The increasing popularity of different alcoholic drinks, such as cocktails is expected to propel the global Luxury Wines and Spirits Market during the forecast period. The global market for these products is primarily driving by consumer’s satisfaction and excellent quality of the wines and spirits. Besides, rise in income of people is playing a significant role in market growth.

Global Market Segmentation of Luxury Wines and Spirits

The entire Luxury Wines and Spirits Market is segmented by product type, end-users or application, and regions. On the basis of product type, the market is split into Rum, Gin, Wine, Vodka, Brandy, Tequila, Red wine, White wines, and others. Wine accounts for the maximum share, as most people prefer to consume liquor. Among all types of wines, white and red wines will witness a massive growth in the coming years. Talking about end-users, the market is segmented into Department stores, Wholesale, Online Retailers and Retail Stores. Among them, the online retailers’ segment is expected to enjoy better growth during the forecast period as people are now buying all types of products online.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Luxury Wines and Spirits

The Luxury Wines and Spirits Market is divided into some major regions and countries. Some of them are Europe, South America, North America, Asia Pacific, South Korea, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, UK, United States, and more. As per the report, Europe enjoys a massive share in the global market with presence of Spain, France, and Italy as the largest wine producers. In the UK, around 40 percent of young population and 70 percent of adult population consume such drinks, which is now supporting the growth. However, North America region market is also expected to grow at a decent CAGR as people are no gradually shifting toward alcoholic drinks.

Top Market News

William Grant & Sons, a leading alcoholic drink manufacturing company, is working on a new flavored win, which will be launched soon in the global market. The wine will be produced from natural ingredients. Besides, the company is creating a new type of vodka using cold treatment technology. All the products will come in some newly designed packages.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

Pernod Ricard

Brown Forman

Diageo

Bacardi

United Spirits

ThaiBev

Campari

Edrington Group

Bayadera Group

LMVH

William Grant & Sons

HiteJinro

Beam Suntory

