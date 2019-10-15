HYCM and Arabic Forex to Host a Trading Conference in Kuwait

HYCM (www.HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, is presenting the Forex Trading Education Conference in collaboration with financial market news website, Arabic Forex, at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait on October 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend; those who wish to attend simply need to register. The conference will be in Arabic.

HYCM has always had a focus on the GCC region, recently being recognized as the Best Forex Trading Platform in the Middle East by the Global Forex Awards, and aims to continue supporting traders in this region by hosting this exclusive event. The conference will include comprehensive presentations delivered by some of the most reputable market analysts and traders in the Gulf region.

This exclusive event brings together market experts and forex enthusiasts to share and exchange their experiences and insights into the financial markets.

Featured presentations will include Investments: Between Efficiency and Safety in which finance and investment expert, Khaled Hassan, will address the factors involved in successful and effective investing, and the mechanisms of risk management, Dow Theory

addressed by Faisal Al Jassim, Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Consultant, and Price Action Strategies, in which Mohamed Kamel, Head of Technical Analysis at Arabic Forex will cover price action and the combination of technical and fundamental analysis.

Participants will get a comprehensive review of a variety of investment methods and understand how to choose optimal products and trading times. They will also be given the opportunity to learn about risk management, and the principles of technical and fundamental analysis. At the end, there will be a Q&A session with industry experts.

Complimentary coffee and lunch will be provided for all attendees.

Those who wish to attend can register on the HYCM website under the Seminars tab, http://bit.ly/hycm-kuwait-seminar

Media Contact: press@hycm.com

About HYCM: HYCM (www.HYCM.com) is the global brand name of Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited, HYCM (Europe) Ltd, and HYCM Ltd, all individual entities under Henyep Group, a global corporation founded in 1977, operating in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For additional information, visit www.HYCM.com.

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.



