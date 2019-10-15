Global Home Theaters Market Report 2019-2025 - Home Theatre in a Box Systems Will Bring in Healthy Gains of $21.5+ Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Theaters - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Home Theaters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.1%.



Home Theatre In A Box System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.5 Billion by the year 2025, Home Theatre In A Box System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$956 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Home Theatre In A Box System will reach a market size of US$967 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Atlantic Technology Inc.

Bose Corporation

Bowers & Wilkins

Hometech Digital Pvt. Ltd. (AKAI)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Home Theaters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Home Theaters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

JAPAN



CANADA



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Home Theaters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025



ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrbad9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

