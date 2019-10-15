$3.3 Billion Proximity Sensors Market Forecast Insights, 2023 - Technologies, End-Use Industries & Geographies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proximity Sensors Market (2018-2023) Share, Scope, Growth Forecast, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Technology (Photoelectric, Capacitive, Inductive, Magnetic, Ultrasonic) End-Use Industry and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The proximity sensors market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecasted period and will reach a value of USD 3.3 Bn by 2023.



The implementation of proximity sensors is transforming the business prospects of several industries by automating production operations and improving safety and security solutions. With the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the manufacturing sector, there has been an increase in demand for components that are capable of acquiring and transmitting information regarding production processes. This is one of the key factors driving the adoption of proximity sensors.



Technology segment insights



The photoelectric sensors segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR, during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of 3D LiDAR technology that consists of Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors. Owing to its ranging and 3D-mapping capabilities, 3D LiDAR technology has several applications in fields like robotics, medical, automotive, and spacecraft systems.



End-use industry segment insights



Industries like consumer electronics, aerospace and defence, manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, metals and mining, and others', are gradually realizing the potential of proximity sensors in their business processes. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share (24.3%) of the market, owing to the contribution of proximity sensors in gesture recognition features of smartphones, smart lighting systems, and auto-regulation of temperature in smart homes.

The manufacturing segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR (10.2%) during the forecasted period (2018-2023). This is primarily because of the high adoption of photoelectric, inductive, and capacitive sensors in the sector to automate monitoring and management of production processes.



Regional insights



Europe dominated the global proximity sensors market with a share of 34.8% in 2018 since most of the key players are based in this region. The proximity sensors market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to the higher demand for better infrastructure, smart home solutions, and improved transportation systems to meet the needs of a growing population.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Market definition

2.2 Market overview

2.2.1 Global market revenue (USD Mn)

2.2.2 Global forecasted market revenue (USD Mn)

2.3 Market drivers

2.4 Market trends

2.5 Market challenges

2.6 Value chain analysis



3. Global proximity sensors market - based on technology

3.1 Global proximity sensors based on technology - photoelectric sensors - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

3.2 Global proximity sensors based on technology - capacitive sensors - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

3.3 Global proximity sensors based on technology - inductive sensors - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

3.4 Global proximity sensors based on technology - magnetic sensors - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

3.5 Global proximity sensors based on technology - ultrasonic sensors - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations



4. Global proximity sensors market - based on end use industry

4.1 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - consumer electronics - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.2 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - aerospace and defence - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.3 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - manufacturing - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.4 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - automotive - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.5 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - food and beverage - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.6 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - metals and mining - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

4.7 Global proximity sensors based on end use industry - others' - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations



5. North America proximity sensors market

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Market observations

5.3 North America - based on technology - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations

5.4 North America - based on end use industry - forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Mn), key observations



6. Europe proximity sensors market



7. Asia-Pacific proximity sensors market



8. Latin America proximity sensors market



9. The Middle East and Africa proximity sensors market



10. Competitive landscape

10.1 ST Microelectronics N.V.

10.1.1 Company snapshot

10.1.2 Key financials

10.1.3 Business description

10.1.4 Major products and services

10.1.5 Growth strategies and major initiatives

10.2 Semtech Corporation

10.3 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.4 Panasonic Corporation

10.5 IFM Electronic GmbH

10.6 Sick AG

10.7 Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

10.8 Schneider Electric SE

10.9 Broadcom Inc.

10.10 Porter's five forces analysis



11. Conclusion

11.1 PESTLE analysis

11.2 Impact assessment

11.3 Future outlook



