Zero Liquid Discharge System Market To Reach USD 11.03 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Zero Liquid Discharge System Market Size – USD 5.57 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Zero Liquid Discharge System Industry Trends – Increasing endeavors towards the conservation of fresh water and treatment of wastewater.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for zero liquid discharge technique in the energy & power industries are propelling the market growth.

The global zero liquid discharge system market is forecast to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is one of the effective wastewater treatment techniques, where almost all the wastewater generated is purified and recycled. The increasing industrialization is resulting in an increase in pollution levels in the ecosystem. Factors like this are fueling the need for zero liquid discharge system in the market. This system finds application in various end-use industries such as energy & power, food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and textile, among others.

The market for zero liquid discharge system is influenced by the rising demand for food products due to the growing population throughout the world. Moreover, strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge and freshwater scarcity are passively helping in the market growth.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth, while factors such as high installation and operation costs pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the zero liquid discharge systems market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of zero liquid discharge system.

The North America region is a crucial region for the zero liquid discharge systems market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing industrialization coupled with a surge in sewage and water treatment facilities in the region.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2039

Further key findings from the report suggest

The conventional zero liquid discharge system segment held a larger market share of 58.3% in the year 2018. The conventional system includes evaporation and crystallization techniques. These systems help in filtering highly soluble salts, such as calcium chlorides and ammonium, and some heavy metal salts that can’t be crystallized without evaporation technique.

The thermal-based system segment is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The thermal-based systems are mostly used with conventional units because this process enables the system to recover over 95% of the plant’s wastewater while decreasing the rest of the effluents as end products.

The energy & power segment held the largest market share of 27.9% in the year 2018. This is due to stricter discharge guidelines by the government and a rise in the power generation capacity. Energy and Power Industries require a large amount of water to perform their day to day operations, making it more important to find different effective techniques to reuse the resource.

The North America region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecasted period. The growth is due to the increasing demand for these systems from countries such as the United States, Mexico & Canada. High demand from end-use industries such as energy & power, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages are fueling the growth for the zero liquid discharge system market in the region.

Key participants GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Group AG, Veolia Water Technologies, Praj Industries Ltd., H2o GmbH, Aquatech International LLC, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology LLC, Aquarion AG, and Saltworks Technologies Inc. among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/zero-liquid-discharge-systems-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Zero Liquid Discharge System market on the basis of fiber type, product type, application, and region:

System Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Conventional

Hybrid

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Thermal Based

Membrane Based

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2039

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Water and Wastewater Treatment category by Reports And Data

Glutaraldehyde Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glutaraldehyde-market

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market

Ceramic Filtration Membrane Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ceramic-filtration-membrane-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.