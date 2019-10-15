Insights Into the World Market for Crop Oil Concentrates, 2018-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Oil Concentrates - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Crop Oil Concentrates market accounted for $187.55 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $319.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as an increase in the need to reduce the pesticide application and growth of precision farming are driving the market growth.



However, fluctuations in raw material prices like petroleum act as the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, advent of precision farming can create opportunities for tank mix formulations will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.



By Application, herbicides segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This due to rising in the cultivation area of herbicide-tolerant crops and high weed resistance to herbicide formulations. Furthermore, as per industry specialists, usage of adjuvants including COC remains high in herbicides due to its expanding application rate according to labels provided by pesticide makers.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high presence of COC manufacturers and adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology.



Some of the key players in Crop Oil Concentrates market include Innvictis Crop Care, Wilbur-Ellis, Croda International, BRANDT Consolidated, CHS Inc., KALO Inc., BASF, Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc., Winfield United, Helena Agri-Enterprises, Precision Laboratories, LLC, and Plant Health Technologies (Jr Simplot).



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n2jpm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

