Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) and Spend Matters announce global partnership

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement and outsourcing executives, and Spend Matters, the leading source for procurement solutions intelligence, announce a new partnership to provide SIG buy-side members with procurement solutions intelligence and services to help them advance their digital procurement efforts.



“Spend Matters is a trusted resource among procurement professionals,” says Dawn Tiura , President and CEO of SIG, the Sourcing Industry Group. “As the procurement technology marketplace becomes increasingly crowded, this partnership will provide valuable, time-saving market intelligence to SIG members who are looking to find the best vendors to meet their organization’s specific technology needs.”

Spend Matters has long been the primary resource for daily procurement news coverage and procurement technology subscription research for procurement departments of all sizes. Two years ago, Spend Matters launched SolutionMap — a free set of procurement technology vendor rankings across the source-to-pay and procurement services that help buyers evaluate procurement technology.

SIG teamed up with Spend Matters to provide discounted member access to Spend Matters’ SolutionMap Accelerator and Spend Matters PRO. SolutionMap Accelerator gives subscribers access to SolutionMap-based comparative summary vendor scores and customer insights as well as vendor comparison content such as the “What Makes It Great’ and the “head-to-head” articles. Spend Matters PRO content contains essential deep-dive market intelligence , vendor/supply market coverage, best practice explorations and more to give readers a deep understanding of the vendor and partner landscape and inform critical procurement technology decision-making.

Spend Matters’ clients may access opportunities to participate in industry research, regional SIGnature Events and Global Executive Summits . Special introductory pricing and discounts are available for first-time event attendees and sponsorships of SIG events.

The SIG events provide thought leadership, training and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement, outsourcing, shared services and risk from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies.

“Spend Matters is thrilled to collaborate with the SIG team and bring the benefits of SolutionMap to buy-side members. SIG members invariably speak highly of the caliber of services offered, as the team always goes the extra mile. That’s how we operate as well — we’re kindred organizations and we’re so excited about our new partnership,” says Sheena Smith , VP Client Services, Spend Matters. “We’re pleased to be participating at the Global Executive Summit this week in Carlsbad, CA to lend our support and insights to participating SIG members.”

To learn about the full extent of this partnership, visit https://sig.org/spend-matters .

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisers who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing , a digital publication that provides unrivaled content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the industry.

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters is the leading source for procurement solutions intelligence. Combining deep procurement technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

Contact: Carina Kuhl ckuhl@spendmatters.com



