Zamedia Launches Green Charity

Gambla Green Gambling Charity

Zamedia (owner of Zamsino, Gambla and more) is launching a green gambling charity that will make the gambling industry a little bit greener.

Zamedia will be making the world a little greener.” — Erik King

NETHERLANDS ANTILLES, CURACAO, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zamedia a big lead generator in the gambling field, known for big online casino guides like Zamsino has recently launched a charity initiative.A so called: Green Gambling Charity.This Initiative is to give back a portion of the business profits to the environment in terms of planting trees for each new depositing customer that Zamedia has generated.The site where this project where this charity will be launched is called Gambla.com This is like Zamsino an online gambling guide focused mainly on casino and sportsbook.As a gambling fan you can now choose to go a bit greener the next time you decide to choose a gambling site to play on.Gambla currently supports four different markets and these are Germany, United Kingdom, Canada and Spain.More markets are currently not confirmed but will be notified upon scheduling.Gambla – Making the world a little bit greenerThe project will work in a very easy manner.Gambla admins will collect data on how many new depositors that this site generates each month, and this will then be counted and for every 1.000 new customers a thousand trees will be planted by the organisation OneTreePlanted.This will always be proven by Gambla admins updating the Green Gambling page on the Gambla root domain site.The purpose of these websitesThe main purpose behind Zamedia’s guides is to provide safe gambling sites to organic searchers.With Gambla the purpose is to do this while also contributing to the green world movement and making sure to combat global warming.A new South African site launchedZamedia has also launched a brand new site for the South African market called Zaslots This site is aimed to provide great alternatives on where to place bets or where to find the best real money slots in South Africa.Zaslots is aimed to become one of the leading high value generators in South Africa and of course we only work with the very best operators to assure safe gambling for all South African vistiors.For any queries feel free to contact our Editor in Chief Erik King.

Zamsino TV Commercial



