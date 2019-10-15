The Italian Armed Forces to lead SMi’s Network Centric Warfare in Rome in February 2020

Network Centric Warfare 2020

SMi Reports: Lieutenant General (Ret’d) Giorgio Battisti, Italian Army has been announced as the conference chairman for the conference next year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th annual Network Centric Warfare conference is set to take place on the 3rd – 4th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. This highly anticipated two-day event will explore the latest in battlefield network technology to help military forces achieve operational superiority. The event will focus on enabling programme managers, military professionals and industry experts to discuss and explore the latest developments, technology and opportunities across the world.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on the 31st October. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr2 This year, SMi are proud to announce the return of this year's conference chair, Lieutenant General (Ret’d) Giorgio Battisti, Former Commander Italian Army Training and Doctrine Command, Italian Army. See his invitation to the conference below.“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to join us at the 4th annual Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Conference, taking place 3rd and 4th February 2020, in Rome. It is a two-day conference that will explore the strategic integration of networked platforms and military forces to achieve operational superiority, able to face present and future threats.The changing nature of today’s scenarios requires armed forces to be effective in both qualitative and quantitative terms, flexible, mobile, modular and, of course, deployable, in order to be able to respond promptly to a crisis.In comparison with traditional armed forces, a net-centric force can operate in a wider geographical area, with fewer resources, better distributed, with greater precision, scope and survivability, in a synchronized way and with a reduced reaction time. Therefore, a net-centric force is proportionally more efficient and has more chance of success than a traditional one. Despite all of that, in the NCW capability project the human resource remains the most important. The soldier remains the most important and valuable part of the military organization and continues to play a pivotal role in the 21st century’s battlespace.Nowadays, the strong joint and combined character of military operations requires high interoperability standards with a wide range of partners. Additionally, the economic constraints significantly limit defense budgets and dictate choices that are increasingly based on a cost/benefit analysis. Finally, because of rapid technological changes – particularly in information technology and force protection – existing systems become quickly obsolete, making constant updates even more essential!In this view, NCW is a force multiplier able to generate a high degree of collaboration between machines, people and connectiveness architecture: the military response to environmental challenges.The conference will bring together key military planners and decision makers, technical experts and leading providers to share their knowledge and the latest developments within the NCW environment aimed at building an understanding of how technologies and equipment are being developed. Participants will be provided with a unique and rare opportunity to receive detailed and in-depth information to create a common understanding of this field.I am sure that this conference will represent an important chance to share knowledge about NCW opportunities and to convince skeptical countries to invest in this technology that still represents a key to the future integrated role of allied countries.As the Italian Army Chief of Staff, General Salvatore Farina, stated: “It doesn’t matter whether warfare is more kinetic, cyber or aimed at winning the hearts and minds of an adversary: ICT embraces all of them!”The Italian Armed Forces continue to lead the way in network-enabled systems with their successful Forza NEC project, which aims to optimise the exchange of operational, tactical and logistical information between every unit of the Italian Armed Forces deployed in the field. Network Centric Warfare 2020 is set to be led by senior host nation military and government officials giving their valuable perspectives on the latest developments in network centric warfare, future capabilities, and joint interoperability.Senior Italian officials speaking at the conference include:• General Salvatore Farina, Chief of Army Staff, Italian Army• Lieutenant General Francesco Figliuolo, General Commanding Italian Army Logistics Command, Italian Army• Major General Claudio Minghetti, Commandant of Italian Army Simulation Centre, Italian Army• Brigadier General Gianluca Carai, Commander Italian Army General Planning Division, Italian ArmyThe full agenda and speaker line-up are available on the event website at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr2 Network Centric Warfare3rd- 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & SpaRome, ItalyFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities.



