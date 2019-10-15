Medical Simulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Medical Simulation Market Report

Medical Simulation refers to a contemporary procedure for training healthcare professionals through advanced educational technology. It is related to the creation of real-world circumstances so that healthcare professionals can learn, practice, and analyze their medical skills in a protected environment. Simulation can offer better learning opportunities. Medical simulation involves equipment like whole body manikins, devices named task trainers, actors who depict live patients, or even simulated medical strategies manipulating virtual reality. The central objective of the Simulation Center is to improve treatment quality and enhance patient safety.

With the help of high-level medical simulations, healthcare providers attempt to minimize medical negligence and treatment errors. The simulation centre facilitates the mock code training around the healthcare centres and further helps in training surgeons, physicians, nurses, and other practitioners to accomplish their operations with high-level efficiency. Factors like ongoing technological advancements, increasing desire for minimally invasive procedures, and improving focus on efficient treatment and patient safety are expected to drive the global medical simulation market during the forecast period.

Advancements and innovations in surgical tools are leading to a raised preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques. These advanced procedures help in boosting patient compliance. Minimally invasive operation procedures need particular psychomotor skills and abilities. Medical simulation offers adequate tools for learning and training of such valuable skills. Various simulation modalities are utilized for teaching minimally invasive surgery techniques to healthcare professionals. Several animal models, virtual reality circumstances, and online video trainers can be utilized for the simulation of complex minimally invasive procedures. Thus, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

According to market research, the global medical simulation market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-

Major products & Services-

Web-based simulation

Model-based simulation

Simulation training services.

Web-based medical simulation can further be classified into-

Simulation software

Performance recording software

Virtual tours.

Further, model-based simulation can be classified into-

Patient simulators

Ultrasound simulators

Surgical simulators

Endovascular simulators

Others (Eye simulator and dental simulators)

Classification of simulation training services-

Vendor-based training

Educational societies

Custom consulting & training services.

Based on fidelity, the medical simulation market can be segmented into-

Low fidelity

Medium fidelity

High fidelity

Major end-users-

Academic institutes & research centres

Hospitals

Military organizations.

The academic institutes & research centres segment holds a substantial market share in the medical simulation market.

Regional Analysis

North American region has a dominant position in the global medical simulation market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. This growth is attributed to the rising need for hands-on training from an increasing number of healthcare experts in the region. Moreover, the newly established distribution channel and the rising adoption of modern and efficient technologies such as virtual reality systems, are expected to increase the demand for medical simulation in the North American region. Further, rising focuses on the adoption of modern technology for providing training to the medical professionals and improving focus on patient safety in emerging countries including India, China, and are some of the dominant factors driving the demand for medical simulation in the Asia Pacific.

Important Facts

In March 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical enterprise introduced a generic form of Minastrin 24 Fe (tablets composed of norethindrone acetate and Ethinyl estradiol and ferrous fumarate) in the United States. With the release of Minastrin 24 Fe, Teva pharmaceutical has broadened its product & service portfolio, which will indirectly help the enterprise to extend its customer base.

