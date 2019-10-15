Lipid Testing POC Markets: Worldwide Analysis and Outlook to 2023
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC lipid testing market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers.
This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, R&D and marketing strategies for the global POC lipid testing market.
Rationale
The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Review of three POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.
- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for lipid tests by market segment:
- Physician Offices/Group Practices
- Emergency Rooms
- Ambulatory Care Centers
Competitive Assessments
- Assessments of major POC suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures, and new products in R&D.
Strategic Recommendations
- Specific opportunities for new instruments and reagent systems with potentially significant market appeal during the next five years.
- Design criteria for POC testing products.
- Alternative business expansion strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Methodology
This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of the latest technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and the author's proprietary data files.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Accriva
- Agilent Technologies
- Axis-Shield
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- Bio/Data
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Chrono-Log
- Corgenix
- Decode Genetics
- Diagnostica Stago
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- EKF Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Helena Laboratories
- Hologic
- Horiba
- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
- Kyowa Medex
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Nihon Kohden
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- Polymedco
- Qiagen
- Roche
- SDIX
- Sekisui Diagnostics
- Sequenom
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sienco
- Sysmex
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Tosoh
- Wako
