European Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country (2015-2026)

Europe nutritional supplements market had a value of $24.4 billion in 2018, representing the third largest regional market following North America and Asia-Pacific region.



This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Based on ingredient, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fish Oils

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Enzymes

Others

Based on product form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels & Gel Caps

Gummies

Others

Based on application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Based on end-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Infant

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Elderly

Based on classification, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

OTC

Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Retail Stores & Hospitals

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe nutritional supplements market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System.



According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

ADM

American Health

Amway Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques

Ayanda

Bayer

Bionova Lifesciences

Carlyle Group

DuPont

DSM

Ekomir

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

Herbalife International

Himalaya Europe Holdings Ltd.

Nature's Sunshine Products

Nestle Nutritionals

NBTY Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Stepan

XanGo

