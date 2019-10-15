Network Emulator Markets | Global Market to Grow from $135 Million in 2018 to $321 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Emulator - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Emulator Market accounted for $135.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $321.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing attacks and security breaks on networks is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, price sensitivity of network testing and emulators may restrain the market growth.



By End-user, Telecommunication segment is likely to have a huge demand across the globe due to the need to emulate the complex network deployments. Network Emulator is essential for equipment manufacturers to test the quality parameters (QoS) of the telecommunication services.



Based on geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The developed countries like US and Canada have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of innovative technologies in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Network Emulator Market include Keysight Technologies, Polaris Networks, Spirent Communications, GigaNet Systems, SCALABLE Network Technologies, Apposite Technologies, SolarWinds, Aukua, iTrinegy, PacketStorm, InterWorking Labs, Tetcos, Valid8, Calnex, and W2BI.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Network Emulator Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

5.3 Internet of Things

5.4 Cloud

5.5 Other Applications

5.5.1 Satellite Network

5.5.2 Voice and Voice over Internet Protocol [VoIP]

5.5.3 Storage



6 Global Network Emulator Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Type



7 Global Network Emulator Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

7.3 Information Technology

7.4 Telecommunication

7.5 Government and Defense

7.6 Other End-users

7.6.1 Gaming and Broadcasting



8 Global Network Emulator Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Keysight Technologies

10.2 Polaris Networks

10.3 Spirent Communications

10.4 GigaNet Systems

10.5 SCALABLE Network Technologies

10.6 Apposite Technologies

10.7 SolarWinds

10.8 Aukua

10.9 iTrinegy

10.10 PacketStorm

10.11 InterWorking Labs

10.12 Tetcos

10.13 Valid8

10.14 Calnex

10.15 W2BI



