Mushroom Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019 – 2025

Mushrooms, in the more common reference, refer to the edible variants of the macrofungi or the fruit-bearing fungi that are large enough to be picked and eaten. The edible mushrooms have a fleshy and edible fruit body and grow in the wild and can also be cultivated. Like all fungi, they grow on dead and decaying matter and can be found below ground (hypogeous) or above ground (epigeous) and can be picked by hand. Not all varieties of mushrooms can be cultivated, making a few of the exotic species very valuable.

The edibility of a mushroom species can be determined based on the factors like absence of poisonous effects on humans and palatable taste or aroma. Edible mushrooms are consumed mainly for their culinary value but also have many nutritional benefits. Almost all the edible variants are good sources of protein and fibre and also contain vitamin B. Few species are also said to have medicinal properties but these claims have not been verified extensively. The global market for mushrooms, with the demand from both commercial and domestic ends, holds a lot of potential.

The report on the global mushroom market provides an overview of the market with a comparative estimate of the CAGR for the time period 2013 to 2025. The data collected is from the years 2013-2017 and the year 2017 has been taken as the base year. The report studies the size (value and volume), status, capacity, production and consumption in the total market. It focuses on the key manufacturers and suppliers in the market while analysing the competitive landscape using SWOT analysis.

Market Segmentation

The report aims to define, describe and give the market forecast by product type, application, and region. The market segmentation plays a key role in understanding the market dynamics and status of the market components. The segmentation based on the product type would be Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, and others. These are the common types available in the market with button mushrooms being the most commonly found. Based on the user's end application, the segments would be Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, and Food Services. The domestic consumption is catered to by retail outlets but the other segments hold most of the market share. The total consumption and growth rates of each of these have been charted by the report.

Regional Analysis

The report also analyzes the key regional markets and potential and advantages that they have. The opportunities and challenges, with restraints and risks of each region, determine their individual growth trends and contribution to the global market. The key regions covered by this report are North and South America (USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Asia & Pacific region (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey). The report highlights the high growth segments for stakeholders which include manufacturers, distributors/traders/wholesalers, industry associations, and downstream vendors in each of these regions.

Industry News

The NoMad Italian eatery Cardoncello diVino in New York, with all the competition in the capital city’s restaurant business, stands out by being the only restaurant to offer the Cardoncello mushroom on its menu. This species, also known as the ‘forbidden’ mushroom, has unique features also has an interesting and storied history with it. The mushroom is grown in southern Italy and has a thick, meaty texture and rich flavor. The prices of the exotic dishes are in the range of $15-18.

